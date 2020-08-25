June 19, 1937 - August 17, 2020

Darlene Mae (Baker) Barr, a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2020, at the age of 83.

Darlene was a true Colorado native, born June 19, 1937, to Harold and Luella Baker in Manzanola, Colo.

She grew up a farm girl in the Arkansas Valley, working the fields with her family. She was a 1955 graduate of Fowler High School. December 11, 1955, she married her one true love and high school sweetheart, Jeff Barr. Together they had two children, Rod and Cindy. She was a bookkeeper by profession.

Darlene enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, sewing and gardening. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always present at her granddaughter’s school plays, sporting, cheerleading, and life events. Whether it was a large family reunion or just spending a quiet Saturday with her daughter, Darlene loved being with her family. She possessed a deeply kind and giving heart, always willing and eager to help anyone she could. She was her daughter’s best friend. Her warm smile and loving embrace will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Penzes; son Rod Barr (Gail); granddaughters Amanda Truesdale (Alex) and Alyssa Penzes; grandson Landon Barr; great granddaughter Olivia Truesdale and great grand baby Truesdale #2 due in April; brother Jerry Baker (Vicki); sister Joyce Larsen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside Christian Church on Aug. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will be held at the Fowler Cemetery on Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m.