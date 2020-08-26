Charles (Charlie) Marion Zimmerman, Jr., 71, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the family home after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Charlie was born on June 2, 1949, to Lucille (Abert) and Charles Marion Zimmerman, Sr. – the joy of his parents to finally have a son after four girls!

Charlie attend Rocky Ford schools his entire life, graduating with the RFHS Class of 1967. While at RFHS, he was a pitcher for the baseball team and wrestled his senior year - making it to state as a heavyweight. After graduation, he attended Adams State College and returned home to help with the family dairy operation north of Rocky Ford. He worked during the fall sugar campaigns at American Crystal Sugar Co. in Rocky Ford until it closed. He and his younger brother, Vance, were best of friends and they owned and operated Zimmerman Dairy for many years.

He met and married Gail Caldwell and they were joined in marriage on March 16, 1974, at the First Presbyterian Church in Rocky Ford. They were very blessed with a daughter, Leah Rae and a son, Chad Michael who always made their Dad very proud. He taught them the value of love, hard work and dedication to every aspect of life.

Charlie and Gail made their home south of Rocky Ford where they eventually purchased the farm and started a cattle herd which grew into a prosperous beef cattle operation. In 2003, Charlie began farming along the river bottom for his father-in-law, W.S. Caldwell. A successful hay business grew and he continued farming until his death.

Faith, Family, Friends and Farming were always his passions in life – and he lived for each. Charlie’s brave, generous, compassionate heart and wonderful sense of humor will never be forgotten. He was a true inspiration to all who were fortunate to know him.

Charles is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter Leah, wife of Joey Johnson of Frisco, Texas, and son, Chad, husband of Nicole Zimmerman of Rocky Ford. Also surviving, are his grandchildren whom he thought the world revolved around: Corey and Sadie Zimmerman of Rocky Ford and Jayden and Kacey Johnson of Frisco, Texas.

Additionally surviving are his sisters: Twyla Hyde of Deer Park, WA; Marceline Doering of Carmichael, Calif.; and Teresa LeHew of Martinsburg, W.V.; Sister-in-law Mary Ann Zimmerman of Rocky Ford; Brothers-in-law: Dennis (Debbie) Caldwell of Rocky Ford; Wayne Caldwell of Cheyenne Wells, CO and Gary (Joyce) Caldwell of Rocky Ford, many cousins and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Chuck dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vance Zimmerman and sister Darliene Thielman, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Thielman, Melson Hyde, Bill Doering and Wayne LeHew.

A Celebration of Life will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the RFHS Melon Field in Rocky Ford, Colo., with Pastor Steve L. Culver officiating. Covid-19 protocol for outdoor facilities will be in effect.

There will be no viewing as cremation has been effected. Family will have a private service at a later date on the homestead farm. Memorial contributions may be made to CommUnity Presbyterian Church, 303 S. 9th Street, Rocky Ford, Colo., 81067. Please list Zimmerman on the memo line.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford-Ustick Funeral Home.