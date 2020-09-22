Jenny Louise Guerrero, 67, passed away on September 14, 2020 at her La Junta home. She was born on December 27, 1952 in La Junta to Nasario & Bessie (Zamora) Guerrero.

Jenny was also known to her co-workers as "Mamas" was many wonderful things. She was a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt, a cousin, and a friend. She was loving, kind, and caring. At times she could be really stubborn but that was because she was a really strong woman. One thing is for sure, she loved. She loved watching the early morning sunrise as she fished at the lake. On the weekends she enjoyed horseback riding, going to the sale barn and going dancing with her friends. One thing she enjoyed the most was crocheting. She would crochet the most beautiful and unique blankets for her family. She loved her Chihuahua dogs and they were the love of her life. There was not one day she would go without talking about them. Her passion was cooking big meals for her kids and grandchildren. She was always making tortillas for the whole family but never forgot to have her Pepsi. Her pride and joy was working. She worked at the Capri Motel for many years then moved to work at Mackenzie warehouse until it closed. Her final workplace was Village Inn for 16 long years. She may have had a lot of love for all these things, but one thing always remained the same, the infinite love for her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Jenny will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Chris Zamora) Martin of La Junta; Johnny (Tammy) Guerrero of South Dakota; Robert Debbie) Martin of California; siblings, Mary (Jesus) Montano of Ordway; Virginia Montano of Wichita, KS; Jimmy (Barbara) Guerrero of Washington; Bernice (Dave) Hill of Chicago, IL; Gabe Guerrero of Pueblo; Georgia (Filos) Ramos of Utah; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, Mary Lou Duran.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. both services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish. Inurnment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in La Junta.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.