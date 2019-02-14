There are two visions being presented for the future of America right now and they could not be more different.

On the one hand, you have President Donald Trump’s “Choose Greatness” message, laid out in his triumphant State of the Union address. The message is hopeful, unifying, optimistic and patriotic. More importantly, it is realistic and rooted in the common sense of the American experience.

On the other, there is the push for a “Green New Deal,” the manifesto of the extreme left of the Democratic Party, personified by freshman socialist United States Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It is aggressive, divisive, pessimistic and un-American. Not only is the proposal completely unworkable, it stems from a fusion of the worst products of the ivory tower academy and radical street activists.

Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow travelers are intent on turning America into a socialist country, something President Trump steadfastly promised the American people would never happen in his State of the Union address.

“America was founded on liberty and independence — and not government coercion, domination and control. We are born free and we will stay free,” the president said in a clear rebuke of the radicalism that is taking over the Democratic Party.

The Green New Deal, with its shameless appropriation of the memory of President Franklin Roosevelt’s efforts to lift America out of the Great Depression and build the social safety net we now enjoy, is a classic example of the “watermelon” strategy. Popular among socialists for more than a generation, the watermelon strategy calls for being “green” on the outside and pure “red” on the inside.

In contrast to the vision of capitalism-enabled prosperity offered by “Choosing Greatness,” the Green New Deal issues the false promise of government-guaranteed, make-work jobs.

Where President Trump is hoping we can work together so our children can have more than our parents, Ocasio-Cortez and her comrades are hoping they can redistribute the country’s wealth to sustain an idle population in a stagnant economy. They want to deny future Americans their birthright of opportunity in order to reduce carbon emissions.

The Green New Deal, or the “green dream,” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi derisively called it, is a non-starter. It’s less a serious policy proposal than a test of the socialists’ power within the Democratic Party.

“Choosing Greatness,” by contrast, is a real plan with a realistic path to implementation. If both parties give just a bit from their current battle lines and embrace the principles that have united Americans for generations, we can rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, secure our border and fix our immigration system, and keep our capitalist way of life while preserving our social safety net.

The alternative would be to throw away our traditions of freedom and adopt a radical socialist vision that holds at its core the ideas that “every billionaire is a policy failure” and that every Latino alien has an unalienable right to evade American laws because of his or her “native” blood.

There are two visions being presented for America, but only one of them is American.

Tom Tancredo is a former United States congressman for Colorado.