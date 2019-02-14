Recent competition showed

math does indeed count

I wish to thank The Pueblo Chieftain for the wonderful write-up by Jon Pompia about the MathCounts competition.

Students and teachers alike should be recognized for their accomplishments, whether it be in sports or academics. Especially when the accomplishments are in the somewhat unpopular (or sometimes frightening) field of mathematics, recognition can be an impetus for students to continue in the field.

Howard "Cork" Hayden, Pueblo West

Dump 'nonessential' employees

from federal payroll

It seems that our representatives and senators in Washington, D.C., are more interested in pursuing petty grievances and re-election campaigns rather than doing the job they were elected to do: Serving the American people. So I have some suggestions which may help get them back on track and also help with immigration issues.

News during the recent government shutdown indicated there were 800,000 out of work. It also was reported that half of those out of work were in nonessential jobs. If they are considered nonessential, that means that they are usually doing nonproductive busy work. Assuming the number of nonessential jobs is 400,000, even at minimum wage of $15 per hour, this costs the taxpayers nearly $12.5 billion per year. (173.3 hours/month at $15/hour for 12 months for 400,000 people.) And I sincerely doubt any of those people are being paid at a minimum wage level. That certainly covers the $5.7 billion requested for the border wall and still leaves more than $7 billion for other uses.

Action: Immediately give the 400,000 nonessential workers a 60-day notice, providing ample time for them to find new jobs in the public sector. The termination is nonnegotiable. The vacated jobs are not to be refilled. Problem solved.

John Copley, Pueblo West

Support legislation to make

president elected by popular vote

Wouldn’t it be great if a majority of voters would choose the president of the United States? The Colorado General Assembly is considering a bill that would endorse that idea, called the national popular vote. The state Senate has endorsed it. Now it is in the hands of the House of Representatives.

Please, Southern Colorado voters, urge your state representatives to pass the bill and ask the governor to sign it. After states with a majority of Electoral College votes pass the measure, they will cast those votes for president according to the majority of the national popular vote. Colorado has nine Electoral College votes.

Raymond Crow, Pueblo

Criticism of Runyon

was way off base

In a recent Pueblo Chieftain story, I found it insulting for Emily Price to call the Runyon Field board a group of guys who played baseball together. I was a member for five years and am honored to be re-appointed to another term. I volunteered my time, attended hundreds of games, raised money for kids and attended countless community events there.

More importantly, I, too, studied the financial reports we received every month and was well aware that all accounts were audited through the county and by the certified accountant the board employed. We also have a highly qualified attorney as a board member who guided us.

I don't know if Charlie Trechter ever played baseball with the other board members, but I know he always was ethical. I was informed of all monies in/out and participated in the financial vision of the field of an indoor facility and improvements. One could only look at the facility to know that money is well spent.

In addition to county funds, Runyon has funded thousands of dollars for improvements. If a work order was not filled out because something broke during a game, it was probably fixed by one of the excellent directors, present at all games played at Runyon. I have observed this numerous times, as I am an active board member.

For Price to lump me and the other women on the board, as well as other high-quality board members into her rude diatribe, is shoddy and sexist.

Jan Fullerton, Pueblo