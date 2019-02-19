Socialism isn't a concept

to be feared

Once again, the president and the hard right are voicing irrational fears about the word "socialism."

Between laissez faire cutthroat capitalism and militarized strongman communism, socialism could help supply some interesting options and even contribute to a society where the health and welfare of its citizens are as equally important as capital gains.

The Declaration of Independence aspires to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. One function of government is to ensure those aspirations for its citizens. No citizen, especially no police, fire department or military veteran — barring any legal or felonious concerns — should ever lack shelter, food, a little cash and adequate medical and mental health services. The government can create agencies that address these specific concerns. Which, as it turns out, is the very definition of socialism. So don't panic those of you who never need any government assistance. "The only thing we have to fear"... are those liars who use fear to divide us.

Ken Peterson, Pueblo

Country needs to have

secure borders

A country without defended borders is not a country. If a country has no respect for its borders, why does the country need a military to repel invaders? Clearly, for the Democratic Party/liberals, the United States is some kind of universal place where people from other lands can come and go at will, unimpeded.

Why do we have the rule of law? Fire all the Border Patrol, fire the Department Of Justice, fire the worthless Congress. Yeah, let everyone run amok. See how that works out for you. The Border Patrol is great and we need it. The current members of Congress and the DOJ need to be immediately fired and replaced.

Jody Carper, Pueblo

Criticism of Trump

was uninformed

It always will be important to have diverse opinions about issues. It is called freedom of speech. However again, I read another fact-less letter, "Trump should be walled off from the outside world."

I am not going to give specific reasons why this opinion is worthless, although I can. Do any of you who write this trash consider the fact it makes you look uneducated and uninformed to most of what is really going on? Like him or not, President Donald Trump appears to be the only one working in Washington, D.C.

Are any of you listening to the ridiculous ideas being forwarded by your socialist left leaders? They are as uninformed as you are. The word is clueless. Your party should change its name to the party of "clowns."

I especially liked your comment about using walls to form an adjacent room at the White House, isolating the president. That's a great idea, especially if stupidity from the left is contagious. I have never seen so much bad behavior by adults in my life. If you're going to write something, try to have some supportable facts. Facts don't support your position. Emotion is a lousy, lazy argument, as well as tiresome.

Bob Farson, Pueblo

Road construction

blocks business access

We have construction east of town in Blende. I think they are putting sewer pipes in. Aspen Square is a strip mall that has a number of businesses in it plus across the street from it is a Dollar Tree.

On Sunday, we usually get something at the Subway in the strip mall on our way home, but every entrance, even the side entrance, was blocked off and there were no signs telling how to get in, period. I thought it wasn't legal to totally block off a business for more than a few hours. Are these places just supposed to close while construction goes on? Couldn't they open one way in and out while they are not working?

The last time this happened was some years ago. I think it was the same construction company. It blocked off most of the entrance into Wendy's out here. It put them out of business and we still have not replaced it. Small businesses can't lose that much business and make it.

Roger Ward, Pueblo