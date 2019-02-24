Imagine you are giving a tour of Pueblo to executives from a company thinking about re-locating here. At some point, they ask you: “How is the school system here? Tell me how your high schools are.” Isn’t the response kind of like that commercial where the car owner asks the mechanic if he’s good at brakes, and the mechanic replies: “We’re OK.”? Is that what we want? To be “OK”?

Here are the realities, both positive and negative. The positives: We have a lot of traditions surrounding our high schools, a lot of good teachers and a great deal of community passion about education. The negatives: We have declining enrollment in four, half-full buildings that are all more than 45 years old.

They have relatively limited program offerings, because every dollar spent on high school education has to get split up four ways. It is going to cost a lot of money just to fix these buildings up, much less actually renovate them to provide real improvements. It is economically inefficient, if not impossible, to keep four old, aging, underutilized high school buildings open.

So, let’s do something truly innovative to provide an amazing educational opportunity for future high school students in Pueblo. Let’s put Pueblo on the map. Let’s be able to offer Pueblo’s students the best opportunity for high school in the entire state of Colorado.

So, hang on for the ride — here it comes — let’s do this: Shut down and sell all four high schools. Build a brand-new high school, in the middle of Pueblo, hold a community-wide contest to name it and select a mascot. Send all our students to one school. Think what we could provide, if we didn’t have to split every dollar up four ways. Think what the school campus could look like!

Energy efficient, the latest technology, the best security and safety. Ponder what the science labs might look like, as well as the business and technology classrooms. Consider the resources that could be brought to bear to support history, math and language arts instruction. And having all of the students on one campus would enable us to leverage foreign language instruction, which always takes a hit when you have only a few students in each high school that want to take German or Italian.

Consider what could be done with performing and visual arts spaces. There would be the opportunities for various levels of choirs, concert bands, jazz bands, rock/indie bands and a full orchestra. We could build in a recording studio and a film studio/lab. We could provide space and programs for painters, sculptors and other students with a passion for visual arts — programs that get hit when the budget is stretched thin.

How about the offerings for career and technical education? An auto repair/body shop, facilities for electrical, plumbing and construction instruction. How about offerings in cosmetology and culinary arts? A student could have a car serviced, get a haircut and eat lunch — all provided by fellow students furthering their education. And you could charge for it, generating revenue.

Sports? The new high school would be a juggernaut, pulling the best athletes together and playing the best competition. Install an Olympic-size swimming pool, an arena/practice facility for basketball and volleyball. Workout space for wrestling, a top of the line weight room and conditioning space. There are currently high schools that struggle to field full teams for some sports. No more. Teams for golf, tennis, lacrosse, hockey, and gymnastics would be full. There might be enough interest to put together a ski team.

With everyone under one roof, there are multiple other teams and clubs that could be formed. A speech and debate team. A video game team, service clubs, outdoor activity clubs like rock climbing or mountain biking.

Maybe there are kids that are struggling — academically or with personal issues. If all our resources were focused in one place, think about what we could do to help them.

Yes, this would profoundly change what high school has been in Pueblo for a long time, but what is more important? Hanging onto a tradition or providing an amazing future for Pueblo’s students? We could start new traditions, pull the community together as never before and move beyond being OK.

Let’s dare to be great.

David Aldag is the administrator at the Rocky Mountain Eye Center and a past candidate for the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board of education.