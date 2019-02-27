Mayor Nick Gradisar and a member of the Pueblo City Council had their first public spat Monday night. And guess what? The world didn’t come to an end.

Nobody required hospitalization after the verbal skirmish. The gears of government continue to turn. And if any business prospects who are thinking about relocating to Pueblo heard about what happened, the chances are that their opinions of the city are no better or worse than they were before.

Why? Because that’s what happens between executive and legislative branches of government sometimes. There’s a natural tension between the roles those branches play and sometimes that results in conflicts.

In this case, Councilman Mark Aliff questioned whether Gradisar had the authority to appoint a chief of staff without having that hire subject to council confirmation. The answer, apparently, is that the mayor does have that authority.

At least that’s the way City Attorney Dan Kogovsek interprets the city charter. And if you think about it, that makes a certain amount of sense. The chief of staff in all likelihood will serve as the mayor’s closest confidant within city government, so it stands to reason that he ought to be able to pick someone he feels that he can trust completely.

Aliff wasn’t wrong to raise questions about the process used to select a chief of staff, though. Since the passage of the charter amendment that created the mayor’s office, we have entered into a transitional period in which city officials are going to have to educate themselves and each other on how things are going to work under this new form of government.

It’s not bad that the discussion took place in a public meeting, either. Constituents of the mayor and the council members have a right to know when issues like this crop up and how they are resolved. Transparency is one of the hallmarks of a free and open democracy.

Getting everything out in the open also reduces the chances that some of the people involved will harbor resentment toward those who disagreed with them. This issue came up, both sides presented their arguments, and the matter was resolved. Case closed.

This little dust-up does give some credence to the idea that the council needs its own attorney to represent it when differences arise with the mayor’s office. Our view is that the city attorney should represent all of city government, not just the mayor. But if Kogovsek feels that his responsibilities are first and foremost to the mayor, then council members might benefit from a different legal perspective.

The logistics of how that will work remain somewhat unclear. If the council plans to hire an attorney to serve on a part-time basis, how will anyone know when that attorney might be needed? That creates a situation in which the council’s attorney might have to attend every meeting, just in case.

Whether that will be necessary remains to be seen. However, the council members should continue to serve as a watchdog to the mayor, and vice versa. That’s just the way government is supposed to work.