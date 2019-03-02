The Sierra Club is very appreciative of our state legislators who have stepped up to the difficult task of addressing unrestricted, toxic neighborhood fracking in Colorado. However, we fully expect the industry to mount another large-scale disinformation campaign to turn on-the-fence legislators and the public against basic protections for Colorado families, kids and neighborhoods.

Let’s be clear. What’s at stake here is our very health, safety and welfare.

While the identity of some fracking chemicals has been concealed by the industry and disease associations can sometimes take decades to become clear, the mountain of scientific research and peer-reviewed evidence showing toxic health risks to those living near fracking operations grows almost daily.

In 2012, 2014 and 2017 studies here in Colorado, toxic risks were found for neurological, respiratory, hematological and developmental health issues, along with a higher risk of cancer.

There were also higher risks for babies to be born with congenital heart defects, along with childhood acute lymphocytic leukemia. Many of these risks were most pronounced within an approximate half-mile radius of high-density fracking operations, but some toxic effects were still measurable miles away.

A Pennsylvania study of one heavily-fracked county found increased hospitalization rates for cardiac, neurological, urological, cancer-related and skin-related problems when compared to similar, but less fracked, counties.

As for toxic fracking spills, 2,000 Colorado toxic spills were industry self-reported from 2008 to 2012. Seventeen percent of these resulted in confirmed groundwater contamination. The number of reported spills has increased to about two a day since that period.

Indeed, a meta study done by Jake Hays and Seth Shonkoff, published in the Journal of the Public Library of Science, looked at all qualifying, peer-reviewed research over the period 2009 to 2015, which covered approximately 685 fracking studies. They found that “84 percent of public health studies contain findings that indicate public health hazards, elevated risks or adverse health outcomes; 69 percent of water quality studies contain findings that indicate potential, positive association or actual incidence of water contamination; and 87 percent of air quality studies contain findings that indicate elevated air pollutant emissions and/or atmospheric concentrations.”

There is also the not insignificant risk of fires and explosions, with some officials recommending blast zone evacuation radii of between 0.8 and one mile from operations. Physicians for Social Responsibility reports that “between 2006 and 2015, Colorado experienced at least 116 ‘reported’ oil and gas fires and/or explosions. The actual number is thought to be larger, as many incidents are unreported because the COGCC (Colorado Oil and Gas Commission) requires reporting only in cases that ‘require medical treatment’ or cause ‘significant damage to equipment or well site.’ ”

A major cause of climate change is the little-restricted production and combustion of fracked gas/oil. We need to make the connection between the grip the gas/oil industry has on our society and the environmental crises that grip has brought upon us and future generations. As the production and use of fracked gas continues to raise global temperatures and act as a major contributor of climate change, the resulting health effects of heat-related illness and death, storm-driven injury and mortality, allergies, asthma, insect-borne diseases, the nutritional consequences of decreased food security, and mental and emotional stress are all on the rise.

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that we could have as few as 12 years to reverse our current fossil fuel-addicted course before catastrophic and irreversible climate effects occur.

I say “little-restricted” because we have been unable to locate a single instance where the COGCC has denied a fracking permit application. Current laws allow the commission to disregard the health, safety and welfare of Coloradans in deference to “fostering” continued oil and gas development. These same laws prohibit local municipalities from acting to protect their citizens against fracking’s toxic threats, with the industry threatening debilitating lawsuits should any dare to try to enact such protections.

The Sierra Club calls on all Coloradans to support robust legislation to put citizens’ health, safety and welfare ahead of industry profits and restore sanity, security and the peaceful enjoyment of our homes, neighborhoods and communities.

Harv Teitelbaum is state lead for Sierra Club Colorado’s Beyond Oil & Gas Campaign. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business and a master's degree in environmental studies/ecopsychology. He was an adjunct instructor of environmental science for 10 years and spent five years with the Colorado Division of Wildlife in its wildlife education division.