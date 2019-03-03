Too late to stave off debt

by shunning socialism

Stoking fear of socialism would be funny if it weren’t so sad. After 80 years defending freedom from the communist menace, 40 years of supply-side, trickle-down economics, deep cuts in regulations, ever-increasing military budgets, have these policies created the nirvana they promised?

For me, only two measurements need to be made. The national debt is $23 trillion, with $1 trillion deficits expected annually. The total consumer debt — home/car loans, student loans, credit cards — now equals $14 trillion. In other words, dude, we’re bankrupt already. A debt of $37 trillion makes us the most leveraged nation in the history of civilization.

Ask the French what happened in 1793. Our income inequality exceeds pre-revolutionary France. This debt bubble can’t hold forever, but instead of fearing socialism, I’d suggest a greater worry — slavery.

Gunnar Burton, Pueblo

Clinton's wins were

geographically limited

It is no secret the Democratic Party wants to lead this country into socialism. One way is to control the White House and elect a socialistic progressive president, who will rubber stamp the likes of United States Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and others.

How will they achieve this task? In Colorado, socialist Democrats who control the statehouse will take away our voice and our vote by removing the Colorado Electoral College and lumping our vote with the socialist progressive California and New York that rely on illegal ballots, open borders and stacking the ballot box with non-U.S. citizen votes.

President Donald Trump did not win the majority vote, but the consensus of all states which cast the majority of legal ballots. There are 3,141 counties in the U.S. Trump won 3,084 of them. Clinton won 57. There are 62 counties in New York state. Trump won 46 of them. Clinton 16. Clinton won the popular vote by 1.5 million votes in the five counties that encompass New York City, with the exception of Richmond. Clinton won well over 2 million more votes in four counties.

Where is the common sense of the Colorado Democratic Party? It is brainless to suggest that those counties should carry more weight than the remaining population, which makes up the diverse heart of America.

Mike Occhiato, Pueblo

Getting tough on

our drug problem

There are more than 75,000 deaths a year in the United States from illegal drugs. Colorado is among the highest states and Pueblo has the top number in our state. In addition to deaths, how many young lives are being ruined by addiction and how many families are torn apart?

Few among us have not been touched in some way by this. Ninety-five percent of illegal drugs come from Mexico and these drugs are becoming stronger and more lethal. If this is not a national emergency, please tell me what is. There are many other good reasons for building a wall on our southern border, but stopping or slowing drugs is reason enough. This should not be a Democratic or Republican issue, but a common sense solution.

Why were Democrats for a wall in the past but now that Donald Trump is president, they are suddenly against it? Because it's been turned into a political football. Along with building a wall, we need much tougher punishment for dealing drugs. Just a few days ago, a drug dealer was sentenced to 3½ years in prison. He'll be out in half that time.

China and South Korea don't have a drug problem because the sentence for drug dealing is death. Those caught bringing dangerous drugs into our country, the suppliers, should get a life sentence or even death. These people are serial killers and should be treated as such.

Frances Burns, Pueblo

East shouldn't be on

school closure list

Pueblo City Schools's (D60) architectural consultants crafted a set of numbers in recommending the closure of East High School. The school board should look at another set of numbers: East is the only city high school with the prestigious International Baccalaureate program, which provides rigorous, college-level, internationally competitive studies. Among the city high schools, it has the second highest graduation rate, the second or third highest enrollment rate (depending on any given month) and serves the highest number of minority, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students, per state statistics.

East has the highest number and percentage of kids from its designated neighborhoods/school boundary area than the other high schools have attending from their neighborhoods/school boundaries. East is not even the high school in most need of repairs, which was the ostensible reason originally given for recommendation of its closure.

Oh, and East has won five state team championships (boys’ basketball, football and wrestling) and two runner-up state titles (football and wrestling) in the past 5½ years. Something "funny" is going on in this school district and not in an amusing way. Fix or replace the school building, but don't close East High School.

Kenneth Lane, Pueblo

Happy memories

of days gone by

I grew up in Springfield. When I was a little girl, milk was delivered to the doorstep in a glass bottle. What I remember is if the weather was freezing, the cream that rose to the top of the bottle froze, expanded and forced the paper top off the bottle.

If I could get to the bottle before Mama did, I would lick off the frozen cream that tasted like ice cream. I only did it a few times as Mama did not think that was cool at all. I don't remember just how I was reprimanded, but I was probably grounded. For a social gadfly like me, that was a fate worse than death. That cream sure was good, though.

Kathy Bacino, Pueblo