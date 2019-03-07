The way things are progressing with Pueblo city government’s plans to increase funding for street repairs, maybe the town should change its nickname from “Steel City” to “Stall City.”

At a meeting with Mayor Nick Gradisar this week, City Council members described some of their priorities for the year ahead. And one of the issues that drew the most discussion was the city’s street repair utility enterprise fund.

Remember that local voters gave the council approval to establish the fund through a 2017 ballot initiative. The concept was simple: Local residents and business owners were going to be charged fees that would help pay for street repairs. Sadly, the execution of that concept has been anything but simple.

It took months before city officials got a proposed fee schedule developed by a private consulting firm. After determining the fees the consultant was recommending were too high, city leaders went back to the drawing board and came up with a new structure.

Billing and fee collecting began a few weeks ago, but that hasn’t ended controversy about the fund.

At this week’s meeting, Councilman Mark Aliff said he’s been hearing complaints because property owners who have multiple tenants are being billed for each of those tenants. Others have argued that the fees levied against small businesses are just too high.

Gradisar promised to get back to council members with some ideas about how the fee structure could be improved. If the mayor can somehow stabilize this program so it serves its intended purpose with a minimal amount of griping, it will be one of the biggest wins during the early days of his term.

Here’s a point that seems obvious in hindsight: It was a mistake for city officials to put the ballot initiative before the voters before the details of the fee structure were worked out. Voters should have known how much the city was planning to charge, how much revenue it expected to collect and how that money would be spent on various road projects.

But the results from the election clearly indicated that people were willing to spend more money to get roads fixed at a faster rate. City officials have an obligation to make sure that happens.

The ballot initiative approved by the voters gave the council a lot of latitude to figure out how best to create and use the repair fund. If there’s a better mechanism for raising money without charging the fees to property owners, then we’d all love to hear what that is.

There won’t be any free lunches, though. If the city is going to spend more money on street repairs, it’s going to have to come from somewhere.

Council members aren’t the only ones who consider road improvements a top priority. That’s been near the top of the list in recent citizen surveys as well.

What we don’t need is continued instability and uncertainty regarding how the fund is supposed to work. Let’s hope this issue gets resolved quickly and successfully.