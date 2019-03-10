No free rides on

health care costs

We all love to get something free ,but health insurance, food, housing, child care and college — who will pay for this?

So we will take money from the rich and the business people to pay for all of our wants — is that the way this will work?

I'm on Social Security that I paid for out of each check I earned from working until I retired. My husband and I are on Medicare, which we pay more than $9,000 a year for the two of us, then we pay a large part of our prescriptions. We appreciate our doctors. When you see what Medicare pays the doctors, it isn't very much. That is why doctors only take so many Medicare patients on.

If everyone is on Medicare as the lawmakers want, then we will lose our good doctors, as they aren't going to work for nothing. No one will. The business people soon will figure out they can't make any money in the United States and they will move to other countries where they can, so you better think clearly about the ones you want in office. I think kids and adults appreciate things better if they have to work for them and they sure need something to keep their minds busy so they stay out of trouble.

Sylvia Ward, Pueblo

Liberalism, progressivism, socialism. When the economy is doing great, the bugs come out of the woodwork. Why? Because capitalism is the only thing that produces wealth. Socialism, specifically, produces nothing but a mandatory redistribution of wealth. If it is illegal for an individual to steal, it should likewise be illegal for government to do the same. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

The Democrats are lining up in droves to tell us how this robust economy should be driven. Let us hope we are not seeing history repeat itself in the form of the “Roaring 1920s” and the Great Depression of the 1930s. If so, and with trillions of dollars of debt, this country will think the first Depression was a picnic. Walk lightly, walk wisely and keep America great.

Dan Neilson, Pueblo West

Street repair fees

are unfair to residents

I read your article about the city pondering the street fee.

Now that the fees are being charged, the complaints are coming in. While the way it is being assessed is unfair, City Councilman Mark Aliff still doesn't seem to get it that the doubling of the fees that were promised in the ballot is the main complaint.

I ask almost every business person I have contact with about their water bills and they all are upset with the amount they are charged for the street fee. They all feel they were lied to.

I have written to every council member twice about my concerns, but never received a response from even one. Hopefully, the new mayor will address the small business concerns over these bait-and-switch fees. Fifty dollars is just too much for very small business people to pay monthly. The council wanted to get some money coming in, no matter how poorly they planned the fee.

The streets didn't get this way overnight and now the city wants small businesses to pay for their neglect. Just think what will happen if the city gets their hands on the electric utility. Anytime the city asks for money, I suggest voting no, because you can't trust any of them for their word.

Russ Rollison, Pueblo

Extra cops should chase

criminals, not speeders

Interesting. Pueblo has a rising murder rate, including the latest in broad daylight, skyrocketing car theft (one of the highest per capita rates in the country) and one of the highest (if not the highest) crime rates in the state. Add to that an opioid crisis and homeless problem that are both off the charts.

In response, the citizens of Pueblo chose to tax themselves to hire additional police officers. Notwithstanding some whiners with their signs in their yards who bought their homes on busy streets at a time when, I presume, it wasn't horse-and-buggy days, I believe our town would be better served if those new officers were utilized to fight serious and violent crime.

Instead of a headline crowing about the writing of almost 65 tickets in one day, how about one or two espousing any success stories in getting the dangerous criminals off our streets for good and not just a revolving door in and out of jail.

I realize traffic control is important. I also believe that seven traffic cops are sufficient in a town our size. Chief Troy Davenport, the vast majority of citizens did not vote for a tax increase to curb speeding. It was to reduce serious and violent crime.

Pueblo never will consistently attract new companies to town if we don't get our growing crime rate under control. I'm sure the first question out of perspective employers mouths will not be how is your traffic control in Pueblo.

Chris Sykes, Pueblo West

District 2 needs you,

Councilman Atencio

The Eastside Action Support Team recently held a town hall meeting. The police department was represented by the deputy chief and a second officer. District 3 City Councilman Ed Brown was in attendance, as was County Commissioner Chris Wiseman. Conspicuous was the absence of Larry Atencio, District 2's councilman.

The issues touched on ranged from community gardens, to crime, to school closures, to getting a grocery store in the community. Unfortunately, little came out of the meeting other than the fact that most are frustrated with the state of affairs in District 2.

If Mr. Atencio could pull himself away from any one of the eight committees he serves on and give his constituents a little support, perhaps things could get accomplished in District 2.

Mark Garcia, Pueblo