Save East High School

to protect Pueblo's future

The future of Pueblo is in our hands. East High School has changed the lives of so many struggling East Side families and has created so many opportunities for us when we didn't think that we had any.

East has allowed all East Side students to get a good, quality education, regardless of their home lives. East is a place where you can create your future. Taking East away from the students and families would jeopardize the future of the East Side by taking away all the opportunities East provides for the community.

Instead, we would be overtaken by drugs, death and teen pregnancies. It's a simple choice between pulling a few extra dollars out of our pockets, or watching as a part of our city collapses due to tragedy and despair. East is our safe haven; it's our home. So join in the fight, not only for East, but to save all of Pueblo. Join our rallies and make your voice heard before it's too late. The district won't ignore us any longer.

Yasmine Al-Nur and Shawnna Madrid, Pueblo

Legislators should crack

down on telemarketers

When is the state Legislature going to do something about telemarketers not respecting the no-call list? I've talked to Southern Colorado legislators and they say: "Yes, it is a problem." But they never do anything about it. The standard answer is: "I'll get back to you on this." They never do. Coloradans are fed up with telemarketers, identity theft and lack of laws that really do protect your personal information.

Here's what I suggest: All telemarketers be licensed and register with the Department of Revenue and pay hefty fines for not following the rules. Ha a mandatory five years of jail time for first-offender identity theft. All entities that hold your personal information must have written authorization, no sharing without written permission, legitimate government requirements exempt, no government selling of your info to private entities. If you dispute an entry in your credit report, it must be removed until adjudicated in a court of law. What say you legislators — Bri Buentello, Daneya Esgar, Larry Crowder, Donald Valdez, Kimmi Lewis, James Wilson, Dennis Hisey and Leroy Garcia?

Frank Peralta, Pueblo

Don't make the homeless

feel too comfortable

First, let me offer plaudits to the many who are involved in the ongoing attempts to deal with the homeless in our midst and I wish them all the best with whatever solution(s) they produce.

I have no suggestions as to what or where the solution is, but I have a caution for them: Make the solution one in which the homeless are warm and dry and uncomfortable. Perhaps three or four tier bunk beds, not enough toilets, etc. In other words, let them be motivated to move on, to change, to develop the incentive for something better.

Make it comfortable and you provide them with easy negative answers to questions like “Why get up early?” or "Why try for solid attendance?" or "Why be dependable?" Good luck.

William Baillie, Pueblo

Legislators in Denver

don't represent our interests

The new Democratic legislators of Colorado have taken it upon themselves to put forth bills to make Colorado a sanctuary state. Really? I don’t recall these people campaigning to do this. I don’t recall these people campaigning to give away Colorado’s electoral votes, but for some reason they have taken it upon themselves to do this. These actions don’t help the people of Colorado. All it does is push the agenda of other legislators of other states.

The new Colorado legislators need to be recalled for committing collusion with Democratic-run states to turn our state into a mirror image of them. If the Colorado legislators want to turn our state into a sanctuary state or give our electoral votes away, then we the people of Colorado should be allowed to vote whether we want that or not. The legislators never said their platform was this and I don’t think the people of Colorado expected these legislators to do this. Recall them or give us a special vote to either agree or disagree.

Daniel Doran, Pueblo