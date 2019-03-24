Around here, a popular conversation starter is: “Where did you go to high school?”

When I lived in Memphis, Tenn., a popular one was: “What’s your favorite barbecue restaurant?”

Because in Memphis, where your barbecue loyalties lie matters a lot more than your high school allegiance. I always had a hard time giving a simple answer to the barbecue question. I had a favorite place for pulled pork sandwiches. A different one for chicken. Still another for Cornish hens. (And yes, you can barbecue Cornish hens. If you’ve never tried one, consider yourself deprived.)

Ribs are even more complicated. There are wet and dry styles, with restaurants that specialize in each. If you don’t know the difference between wet and dry ribs, you really need to add a trip to Memphis to your bucket list.

I mention all this because I recently paid a visit to another one of the Pueblo area’s barbecue restaurants. As some of you may recall, I wrote a Pueblo 101 column about a trip to GG’s BBQ & Catering on U.S. Highway 50 last year.

My wife and I had a great experience there, but we wanted to broaden our barbecue horizons. So earlier this month, we stopped by Adams Ribs in Pueblo West.

First, let me say that I’ve been planning an excursion to Adams Ribs for months. The book club I used to attend meets across the street at the Pueblo West branch library, so I was getting constant reminders that I hadn’t been there yet. Unfortunately, our club meetings always ended around the restaurant’s closing time, which meant I often left the meetings intellectually satisfied but physically starving.

Anyway, my wife and I pulled up outside of Adams Ribs, which is a pretty unassuming place from the outside. It’s located in a strip shopping center at the intersection of McCullough and Joe Martinez boulevards, between a karate gym and a chiropractor’s office.

In a way, that makes sense: At one place, you can learn how to break bones. At another, you can have bones realigned. And in between, there’s a place to gnaw on bones.

First impression upon stepping inside: Adams Ribs passes the smell test, which means the first scent that hit our nostrils was that of honest-to-God barbecue.

The decor inside is much more rustic, with wooden, steel-banded tables and an interesting mix of wall decorations that included everything from coloring book drawings to vintage toys and models to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln made out of pennies. I don’t know for a fact that Honest Abe was a barbecue aficionado, but I’d like to think he was.

“It just looks like a typical barbecue place,” my wife said, and not in a bad way. “It’s got that old farmhouse feel to it.”

The menu included barbecue brisket, pork, sausage, spare ribs, chicken and baby back ribs, as well as a few non-barbecue items like burgers, sandwiches, chicken fried steak, chicken strips and fried cod. There also was a “veggie and cheese” sandwich on the menu, which I found a little bit suspect for a barbecue joint. But my wife was impressed that fried okra was available as a side item, which is sometimes hard to find outside of the South.

We ordered a combo platter, with fried okra and green beans, which arrived very quickly. Our plate was garnished with a pickle, an orange slice and a stalk of green onion that was about as long as my arm. No complaints about any of that, although it was a combination I had never seen before.

All the meats in the combo platter were good. The barbecue sauce was sweet and slightly tangy, but not super spicy. Our server had suggested that we order an extra slice of toast with our meal, which came in handy for sopping up the extra sauce after we were finished eating.

Crucially, the fried okra also met with both of our approval.

Adams Ribs also had bottles of barbecue sauce and spice available for sale. We bought one of each. I’ve already had some of that sauce on the meatballs I had for lunch the other day.

I know that may sound excessive. But hey, I’m a Tennessean. We’ll try barbecue sauce on anything.

And if any of you readers know of other local barbecue places I should try, please let me know. After all, I’ll need another column topic for this time next year.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.