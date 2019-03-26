In brief

Local sales edge higher after weak holidays

Spending activity in the city of Pueblo nudged back into positive territory in January after a sharp slowdown at the end of the year, according to the city's latest sales tax report. The spending report for February is set for release next month.

December's sales tax collections were down 6 percent from the prior year, according to the report.

For the full year, sales tax collections were up 0.5 percent in 2018, the second straight year of weak spending growth. In 2017, spending activity rose 1.3 percent.

The pace of spending picked up to start the new year. Sales tax collections in January were up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, led by retail spending.

Sectors that reported gains in January from a year earlier included smaller retail stores (up 8.5 percent), restaurants (up 7.6 percent), auto dealerships (up 3 percent) and building material stores (up 10.4 percent).

Department stores reported flat sales form a year earlier.

The telecommunications sector reported a sales decline of 7.8 percent. The sector includes cellphone, cable TV and internet service providers.

Tourism and visitor spending was level in January from a year earlier, based on lodger's tax data. For all of 2018, tourism and visitor spending was down 15.5 percent in comparison to the strong year in 2017.

Business spending was flat in January from a year earlier.

Spending activity in the city of Pueblo has leveled off since strong gains in 2015 and 2016 as the city recovered from the 2007-2009 U.S. recession and attracted several major new retailers. Job growth in the Pueblo area has been mostly flat since 2016.

Nationally, retail spending during the holiday season started off strong in November but then slowed in December, according to industry researchers and the federal government.

Youth job fair set for April 12

The annual Pueblo Youth Employment Expo job fair will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. April 12 at the Pueblo Workforce Center at 212 W. Third Street.

Designed for young people aged 14 to 24, the job fair offers a chance to apply for jobs, meet with employers and enroll in the Governor's Summer Job Hunt program.

The event will include prize giveaways.

Free parking will be available on Third Street between Court Street and Grand Avenue along with a lot at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets, according to the workforce center.

