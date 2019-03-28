Since he took office in January, Gov. Jared Polis has proven himself to be the man we thought he would be. He’s generally pursued the agenda he talked about on the campaign trail last year. And, much to our delight, he has so far kept his promise to pay attention to Pueblo and other parts of Colorado outside the Denver metro area following his election.

Having said that, his comments at a news conference earlier this week were kind of frustrating. Polis essentially said that local law enforcement officials are free to make the so-called “red flag” legislation a low priority if it becomes law.

“Every law enforcement agency has limited resources and they do have to prioritize what they choose to enforce or not enforce,” he said.

We respectfully suggest that his messaging was a bit off target.

The red flag bill, which was approved by the Colorado Senate on Thursday, would allow law enforcement officers to temporarily take guns away from people deemed by judges to pose threats to themselves or others due to mental health issues.

Polis has shown political courage by promising to sign the legislation when it reaches his desk. Which made his remarks at the news conference puzzling.

Law enforcement officers always have to set priorities as part of their daily jobs. The call about shots fired in a public gathering place is going to get a faster response than the call about vandalism of an abandoned building. That goes without saying, particularly in smaller rural communities where resources are limited.

But when Polis suggested red flag calls could be a low priority, he may have emboldened critics in city and county governments around the state who want to ignore what they consider to be an unjust law. The Pueblo City Council wisely decided this week not to declare itself a “sanctuary city” where the red flag law would not be enforced. But other cities and counties have adopted resolutions to that effect.

In the same news conference, Polis also said: “I’m fully confident that all of (the sheriffs) will implement laws that we pass here through the democratic process without prejudice.” But that only seemed to add less clarity, not more, to his other statement about law enforcement agencies setting priorities.

When this editorial board made a follow-up inquiry, the governor’s press secretary sent us a statement that repeated both remarks, using slightly different words, without elaborating on either.

One key point to remember is that this bill is supposed to be about public safety. If a judge issues a court order because he or she believes someone to be a danger, then that’s not a matter to be disregarded or slow walked through the process.

Also, it would set a terrible precedent for the state to let local governments pick and choose which laws they want to follow. There’s no telling where that path might lead.

We think Gov. Polis does believe the red flag law is important to protect the safety of Coloradans. We just wish he’d say so a little more clearly and forcefully.