On opening day of the legislative session, I said that we would do business in the Senate differently — that we would put process and policy before politics. Unfortunately, some members of the Senate departed from that over the past few weeks.

Some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have been more focused on obstruction than doing what we were elected to do: Find solutions and pass legislation to address the bread-and-butter issues facing Coloradans. But I am proud to say that we were able to strike an agreement and pass a balanced budget for Colorado.

This agreement centered around an amendment that would increase funding for roads and other transportation projects by $106 million, bringing our total transportation budget for the next fiscal year up to $336 million.

A budget is a reflection of our state’s values and I believe that our ability to come together to secure this transportation funding reflects not only our commitment to bolstering Colorado’s future, but a renewed desire to work together and return to putting the interests of Coloradans over political party.

On my weekly commute from Pueblo to the Capitol, it is hard to ignore Colorado’s transportation needs. Traffic across our state has been getting worse, many roads are in need of repairs, and there is a massive backlog of new projects in need of funding. No matter where you live in Colorado, or what side of the aisle you sit on, this need is felt by all.

But this budget is bigger than transportation, and there is something in it that every part of the state can be proud of and benefit from — particularly right here in Pueblo. We were able to raise salaries for our state workers in Pueblo, for staff at veterans community living centers, for correction officers and for community mental health and substance use disorders providers.

We kept tuition flat at our state colleges and universities. We increased the number of beds available at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. All of this was possible thanks to that hard work of Joint Budget Committee vice chair Daneya Esgar, who helped fight to make sure that Pueblo and Southern Colorado got our fair share.

I know each member of this Senate is different, and while we may disagree and debate about how to solve the issues facing our state, we cannot allow our political differences to get in the way of meeting our shared goals — to serve with honor and improve the lives of hardworking Coloradans.

That is why we should be willing to work with anyone, regardless of party, who has a solution to the serious issues that Colorado faces. Last week, we proved that the Senate is a chamber of honor, trust and integrity and that its members have unwavering commitment to take care of every Coloradan, no matter where they live. We listened to our members, we judged legislation based on its merits, put aside our differences, and compromised to benefit the people of our great state.

Senate President Leroy Garcia represents Senate District 3, covering Pueblo County, in the Colorado Legislature.

Political parties do not determine what improves the lives of Coloradans. Good policy does, and we find good policy most often when we work together - Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan budget we just passed is proof.

I am hopeful that this budget can remain a symbol of what is possible in the days ahead, and that the final five weeks of the 2019 legislative session can be marked by a similar sense of cooperation and achievement.