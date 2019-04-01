The state of Colorado has a new official logo. And if you felt like the old logo really didn’t represent our part of the state very well, you might be pleased with the replacement. Maybe.

Now, the chances are excellent that you don’t even remember what the old logo looked like. We aren’t talking about the state flag here, but the symbol that state government uses on its correspondence, signage and such.

For the record, the old logo depicted a snow-capped green mountain peak, with the abbreviation “CO” inside and the word “Colorado” printed out below. Which is just great if you happen to live in one of the mountainous regions of the Centennial State.

However, Gov. Jared Polis thought we needed a new logo that would be a little more representative of the state’s geographic diversity.

So an in-house team of designers went to work and came up with the new design, which depicts a mountain peak inside a “C” like the one on the state flag, with a pine tree covering part of the letter.

How does that represent Pueblo, you may ask? The answer lies within the new color scheme. The new logo has three colors – red, yellow and blue. The red is meant to depict the parts of the state with red soil and rocks. The yellow, the wheat fields of the eastern plains. (Gov. Polis sees you, La Junta!) And the blue, Colorado’s lakes and rivers.

We’ve got Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River, so we guess the blue part applies to us.

Whether the new logo looks better is strictly in the eye of the beholder. Of course, if you have to have the meaning of artwork, logos included, explained to you, it loses some of its zing.

Still, you’ve got to admire Polis for sidestepping the controversy that ensnared his predecessor, John Hickenlooper. Under Hickenlooper’s watch, the state spent at least $2 million to come up with the green mountain icon, which some considered to be rather underwhelming. Truth be told, it did look a bit like a Hershey’s Kiss in green wrapping paper.

In any case, it’s fairly safe to say that wasn’t a taxpayer-funded expenditure Hickenlooper is going to talk about a lot during his presidential campaign.

If we were designing a logo here in Pueblo, we’d probably include an icon of the steel mill, a green chile or maybe a winding waterway to symbolize the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. But that’s just us.

From our view, the new logo doesn’t look too bad. And it could have been a heck of a lot worse.

When it comes to government work, sometimes you have to settle for that.