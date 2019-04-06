As any native-born Coloradoan will know, sinkholes, potholes and worn-out roads are a common issue in the Centennial State. However, a few years ago, India started making roads from recycled plastics.

This has proven to be more flexible than asphalt and stronger than concrete roads. Dr. Rajagopalan Vasudevan, a chemist from India, has proven a way to ensure we can reuse plastics with long and high-yield value of investment. Other countries are also using this new technology, like the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Bhutan and some states in the United States, to name a few.

This solution is at the root of Libertarianism. Those within the free market see a problem and then come up with a solution. Plastics that are not being recycled and end up in sewers, landfills, lakes, forests and oceans. However, we can use one problem to fix the other problem by using recycled plastics to create better roads, a solution that provides us with safe, economical and eco-friendly roads.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has proposed its 2019 budget of $272.8 million for just maintenance alone, which could be reduced with recycled plastic roads. Long-term estimates show this method is its 60 percent stronger and lasts 10 times longer traditional asphalt roads. Roads that have fewer potholes, cracks, etc. will last longer for about the same cost is not only good, it’s common sense. Getting CDOT to start using these roads will require contacting your state representatives and let them know about it and that you want them to consider changing to recycled plastic roads.

If the state of Colorado moves to recycled plastics for roads, sidewalks, parking lots, etc., it would greatly make better use of each tax dollar, which will pay down the state debt as well as provide a way to repeal the Colorado income tax. Thus allowing everyone to keep all of their income so they can spend it the way they want or need without the state taking from all working citizens before they even get their paychecks.

We can also help reduce the material sent to the landfills so that we will be able to reduce the amount of landfills needed in the first place. This alongside the multiple metal, plastic and compost recycling programs will help clean up Colorado while building a much needed and durable infrastructure.

In addition, the current talk about a possible “gas fee,” which is essentially a tax and circumvention of Taxpayers Bill of Rights, might not even be on the table currently because we would have roads that would be stronger, last 10 times longer and cost less as we have tons of plastic put into recycling and trash bins every day in Colorado.

We already have a revenue of $1,955,766,905 for 2019 and still are falling short. We have to ask where the money is going? More than $16 million this year alone is going to just servicing the debt for CDOT. Paying off our state debt will save money in the long run. Thus we might have not have any additional revenue generating taxes or fees to deal with.

Instead of short-sighted and expensive legislative policies coming from the 2019 Colorado Legislature, we can use the free market to fix another issue that big government cannot. We need to investigate the processes, costs, upkeep and efficiencies in all our programs. Working with local construction companies, businesses, homeowners, state legislators, county commissioners and city councils, we can start replacing roads that need replacing with an eco-friendly solution of recycled plastics rather than asphalt. Companies like MacRebur need to know Colorado wants their business and elected officials need to know about this free-market solution.

Will Jackson is a military veteran and Colorado native who is an information systems professional, author and musician. He has a deep love for Colorado and the United States of America, being an avid supporter of the U.S. Constitution and the rights, liberty and freedoms of all U.S. citizens. He also is an environmentalist in the classic sense with balancing the needs of nature with people.