To me, pledging allegiance to the United States flag reminds me of our freedoms as Americans. Secondly, I think of the promise of loyalty to our country. Thirdly, I think of feeling united with other Americans when saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

I am glad that we have the freedom of speech, because otherwise we would be unable to speak out against injustice. I value the freedom of the press because it leads to informed citizens. Both of these freedoms enable people to speak out against the government without fear of harm.

I am truly thankful for the freedom of religion because it means that people can follow whatever religion they want and not worry about being persecuted. In my studies this year, I’ve learned that many of the American colonies were founded by people fleeing religious persecution. I am glad that I do not have to leave my homeland because of my religious beliefs.

When I say the Pledge of Allegiance, I think of how we can have loyalty to our country. One way of being loyal to our country is to be willing to defend it, like my grandfathers did when they served in the army. Another way of showing loyalty to our country is being a responsible citizen by obeying the laws, paying taxes and to be willing to serve on a jury. Sometimes being loyal to our country means having to expose our country’s problems and to try to fix them, like Martin Luther King, Jr. did during the Civil Rights Movement.

When I say the Pledge of Allegiance, I think about how we are united as a country, which is important at this time when there are continued racial, political, gender and economic divisions. I remember that we are united as Americans and strive for an ideal America. America was founded by people of different nationalities and faiths, which makes our country special and strong. We are a nation of immigrants, but we all stand together as Americans. The Pledge of Allegiance reminds us to honor our amazing country.

Dermot McCarthy, the elementary school essay winner, is a home schooled fifth grader.