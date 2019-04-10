In the fast-paced world in which we live, the value of good, accurate information is greater than ever. That’s true whether that information is distributed online, in print or over radio or television airwaves.

Officials at Colorado State University-Pueblo obviously recognize this. This week, the university officially renewed its partnership with Rocky Mountain Public Media for another three years.

Rocky Mountain Public Media is Colorado’s largest statewide multimedia organization and the parent of Rocky Mountain PBS and KUVO-TV. The organization’s partnership with CSU-Pueblo, which has lasted for decades, provides students with learning opportunities and practical work experience.

This fall, students will have opportunities to provide content for shows like “Colorado Experience” and “Arts District,” as well as to potentially take advantage of internships and work-study programs.

As with many professions, on-the-job training is at least as important as classroom instruction for students who wish to pursue careers in communications. It’s important that CSU-Pueblo has recognized this and integrated that element into the educational opportunities it offers those students.

“At CSU-Pueblo, we believe a university for the people must be inclusive, accessible and affordable, but most importantly, equip our students with the hands-on experiences that will allow our graduates to make significant contributions to their families, communities and the world,” Timothy Mottet, CSU-Pueblo’s president, said of the contract renewal. “This three-year re-commitment to our partnership with Rocky Mountain Public Media is a perfect example of the experiential learning opportunities that can be made available to our students when organizations collaborate.”

He’s right about that. The media world is constantly changing, but some long-lasting partnerships like the university’s with Rocky Mountain Public Media should endure.

Not only will CSU-Pueblo’s students be better prepared for their lives and careers after graduation, but the world will be a better-informed place as a result.