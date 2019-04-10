Garcia's 'no' vote

was politically calculated

It seems that the media and Senate President Leroy Garcia want to make it known that he was the only Democrat to vote against the "red flag" bill. However, both the media and Mr. Garcia fail to make known that his "no" vote came only after the outcome already had been decided and the media and Mr. Garcia fail to mention that he voted against all proposals put forward that would have not only allowed the accused due process, but also the opportunity to have any type of recourse when false accusations are made. In other words, guilty until proven innocent.

Mr. Garcia blatantly has become one of the governor's mindless minions and will continue to act as such. Not in the best interest of Colorado, mind you, but in his own best interest. He is an embarrassment to all of us that have served our country and worn a military uniform.

Guy Easton, Pueblo West

Sangre de Cristo arts center

impress out-of-town visitors

I currently have an exhibition of my photography at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

I first came across the arts center a few years ago during an exhibition of Ansel Adams work. Since then, I have been impressed with the caliber of art work presented there. And its support for regional artists.

I brought about 20 friends from the Denver area to the show (and one from Seattle), and all were impressed with the arts center and what they found in Pueblo. They especially liked the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo area. The folks at the arts center are some of the best I have ever worked with.

You have a real gem in your city. Congratulations. Kudos to Jim Richerson, Elizabeth Szabo, LuDel Walter and all at the arts center.

Ron Johnson, Denver

Christian churches

should adopt refugees

I was brought up Lutheran. (I even was an altar boy.) Then I grew up and studied how Christianity was invented and realized it is a fairy story. But I remember all the good our church did helping people in need.

If every church in the United States adopted one refugee family, it would be a win-win. Refugee families would get a chance to start over and they could help around the church. Seriously people, do it.

Sadly, most of the Christians I know are greedy materialistic racists. They believe they will be able to roar into heaven in their big Dodge Rams over the body of any 5-year-old refugee who was looking for a better life. To paraphrase the book, Animal Farm: "All Christians are equal, but some Christians are more equal."

If that is how your imaginary God works, I will stay an atheist.

Lynn Miller, Pueblo West

Show some appreciation

to road maintenance workers

My grandfather was hit and killed by a truck on April 1, 1952. DeKalb ”Cab” Arthur, and his crew, Colorado Highway Department employees, were working on Interstate 25, south of Pueblo at the Stem Beach area. The truck driver didn't see Arthur and another worker, driving into him as he pushed the other younger worker out of harm's way. There was no to time to get out of the way himself.

All who knew Arthur were fond of him, acknowledging he was a kind, generous, hardworking family man, known to go out of his way to help others, even if it put himself in danger.

April 8-12 is National Work Zone Awareness week.

I hope drivers will take a moment to tip their hats and share a friendly wave and smile with those who work in a rarely recognized potentially dangerous environment, trusting to drivers to pay attention to work zones, red cones and slower speed limits. Accidents can happen anywhere, any time, to anyone. Paying a little extra attention to road crews might help avoid someone being hurt or killed. Please drive safely every day, especially in work zone areas.

Thanks, road maintenance workers. You work is appreciated.

Christina Hooker, Pueblo