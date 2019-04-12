As I read Alvin Rivera’s latest column, I felt sorry for him. He obviously bought lock stock and barrel into the media narrative that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russians. He badly wanted to believe. Who can blame him?

For more than two years, the left-wing New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC have breathlessly reported every day that Trump is done. They ginned up the story and their ratings while leading millions of Americans astray. Some of them (Rachel Maddow, MSNBC and CNN, are still doing it from bunkers of denial. It is interesting to note that viewership of CNN, MSNBC and Rachel Maddow has dropped as much as 50 percent since Robert Mueller's report was released. Viewers figured out they had been lied to and voted with their feet.

The new official party narrative is the sky is falling for Trump once again. Rivera doubled down on Hillary Clinton’s claim that people who voted for Trump are nothing but deplorables. Hate to say this Alvin, but if you ever run for office you just lost the deplorable vote. Everything Rivera cites in his piece is nothing more than projection.

Rivera projects whatever Barack Obama did as being done by Trump. Alvin, never mind that when Obama did it, you were all for it. Obama weaponized the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA, Environmental Protection Agency and I think the secretary of state also.

The whole idea of digging in is likely to turn fence sitters into Trump voters who know when to throw in the towel and do not like constant investigations. Maybe instead of investigating, you could actually push forward some new policy ideas that are not socialistic or worse. Killing babies is not a popular initiative, nor is silencing farting cows and getting rid of hamburgers.

You might ask yourself why Democrats are fighting the truth as hard as nails. Now there is the real narrative, and the real story, and it is a doozy. My opinion is the Democrats and the media were so certain Trump would lose they went overboard on Clinton.

They looked the other way every time she broke the law. In one instance, she was exonerated even before an investigation. So the F.B.I. instituted its own investigation into Trump with evidence bought and paid for by Clinton and continued with that even after Bruce Ohr told then the information was highly suspect.

John Brennan and James Clapper hit every left-wing television show they could and opined that Trump was treasonous and a bum. The left-wing mainstream media went into hyper-drive, announcing every day new evidence that would bring Trump down, but it never happened because he did not collude with the Russians, which was the basis for the whole phony investigation in the first place.

That doesn’t make Trump a saint. He has his flaws, but he is the legally elected president of this country. The Mueller investigation should have been called the Great Misdirection Play.

For those who never heard the truth, it is because of viewing habits. If you watch ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, Rachel Maddow, Steven Colbert etc., you will never get the political truth because they simply avoid it at all cost. As far as newspapers go, the New York Times and Washington Post broke just about every rule of reporting. They are in tatters and will never recover their reputations. All of these so-called journalistic reporters turned out to be clowns with an agenda to peddle and they did, lying to viewers and readers left and right.

The president has been stymied for two years fighting with one hand tied behind his back. The country has been deprived of any new good initiatives because it is hard to put forth an agenda for progress when you are up to your butt in alligators. That was the point in the first place. The public deserved better and the people who perpetrated this farce have to held accountable or it will happen again. Sorry, Alvin.

Michael Hudson is a retired federal agency manager and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.