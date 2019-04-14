We put up a basketball hoop in our driveway the other day. I wanted to do it for my boy, and the weather spurred me on. Felt like spring. Days getting longer. Perfect time to be shooting hoops, on a lovely spring evening, after homework, maybe dad joins for a few when he gets home from work.

Of course, wouldn’t you know it, typical Colorado … the spring sky decided to cloud up that Sunday afternoon my wife and I were constructing. Building a basketball hoop isn’t easy, by the way, and it can be made more difficult via the spitting of snow/rain-like precipitation. So yes, the build was a bit soggy, but before dark we were hoisting ‘em up.

What’s the point?

Well, I’ve always loved this time of year, but I forgot how much I love springtime in Colorado. Part of it is the weather. Man, these 70- to 75-degree days, sun is shining bright, a little breeze. And there’s still that bit of chill in the air evenings and nights. Makes for perfect hoop-shooting temps.

We moved from South Louisiana. Down on dat Bayou. Down on the Gulf. I still get weather notifications for down there. Confused the heck out of me the other day. Got a severe weather alert.

Looked outside … it didn’t look particularly severe, unless they meant “severely awesome.”

This time of year, down on dat Bayou, it’s storming. Buckets of rain. Clouds most days (of the year). Thunder, lightning, the works … kind of the usual spring afternoon event. The result is everything is amazingly lush and green and beautiful, but “the weather” does get tiring.

We are spoiled by our constant sunshine. And talk about green and beautiful? Look around. We’re greening right up ourselves. My allergies tell me just about everything is blooming. My wife’s allergies, too, although she won’t admit she has any. Drove down Sixth on my way in to work, and oh my, the trees Downtown are so full of gorgeous white blooms. Just lovely.

So anyway … we put up the basketball hoop.

I’ve always been a big basketball fan. Grew up playing with my little brother. On the concrete court at the church down the street. In cold and windy Cheyenne. Countless hours. Mano a mano. Till our hands hurt. Till we had to stop.

And when it comes to basketball, I do love me the Nuggets. Always have. And talking about spring, well, this spring’s for the playoffs, baby. Been a while since the Nuggets made it. Such a young and exciting team. We’ve got many playoff years, many exciting springs, to look forward to.

So it’s really my love of basketball, of the Nuggets, that led to the basketball hoop installation. I’ve gotten the boy to a couple of Nuggets games now, and he’s hooked. Wears his Jokic jersey to school. Apparently been known to join the pickup games on the playground at Haaff Elementary. Even sits down to watch a game with the old man occasionally.

I figure, weather’s getting nice, let’s put up the hoop, teach him what little I know, help him get better. He’s a big guy. He could dominate the paint with a bit of instruction. And who knows? Maybe the hoop attracts pickup games of its own. He’s such a social boy, so wants those friendship connections, but he struggles sometimes. The autism. The social confusion. Some things just don’t come naturally.

So anyway … we put up the basketball hoop.

It never stops there though, with one project, now does it? The yard is greening up. Need to get out and clean it up. Time to plant flowers. Need to get the barbecue area situated. String some lights on the patio. We could all go on.

Oddly, that’s another one of those things I love about spring. My wife might say I’m full of it right about now, and I have been known to procrastinate, but really, out in the sunshine, some decent exercise after a week in the office, getting everything ready so we can start cooking and eating outside? That’s all good stuff.

So anyway … we put up the basketball hoop.

But it wasn’t done right away, either. We live on the top of a hill. The driveway eventually slopes right down that hill and into the street. So guess what happens when an errant shot comes off the backboard a bit too hard? Yup. We’ve lost a ball already. Pretty sure it rolled down the street, down the hill. A bit of wife-led ingenuity, though, and now we’ve got fencing to stretch across the driveway.

That said, the basketball hoop has been a huge success. My wife gives me heads up when I’m on the way home, as the entrance to the garage is often clogged up with ballers. I ordered a set of a half-dozen new basketballs so every kid who shows up has one to shoot … oh, and because of that hill.

The boy? He’s loving it. I’ve honestly never seen him have so many friends. Like I said before, it’s not always easy for him. But this spring? Wow. Maybe it’s the basketball hoop. Maybe it’s the new school and all of the self-confidence he brings home with him. Maybe he’s just growing, learning, picking up more and more of the subtleties of social interaction most of us take for granted.

All I know is, when I come home this spring, this lovely Colorado spring, if the driveway isn’t full of hoops stars, chances are the boy is off down the block, one direction or the other, or maybe the horde is in his room playing video games, but regardless, he’s in the midst of it, and he’s happy.

Heck, the other night, the old man had to shoot a couple of hoops on his own when he got home. And you know what? That was just fine.

Oh, and I almost lost a ball down that crazy hill.

If you see one coming, please pick it up for us. We’ve got the hoop at the top of the hill. Come on up and shoot a few. Chances are, it’s a beautiful spring evening for it.

Lee Bachlet is the publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.