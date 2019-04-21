The United States is on the cusp of federal marijuana reform. A variety of bills have been introduced, and momentum is building, with Democrats sure to take action in the House of Representatives and a path emerging in the Senate, thanks in part to the advocacy of Colorado members.

Yet Congress must be thoughtful as it seeks to pass legislation. Marijuana legalization has been a net positive, but as the Colorado experience shows, too often the communities impacted by the illegality of marijuana have been left out in the cold when it comes to legalization. The federal government must learn from the states and address these issues.

Marijuana reform is personal for me. In the early days when medical marijuana was controversial, I helped connect patients with caregivers to get the treatment they needed. This was all done under the threat of prosecution from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

I also realized that it wasn’t only patients and providers who faced the threat of arrests. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people of color are arrested for marijuana-related offenses. Their lives are ruined, saddled with criminal records that prevent them from gaining employment or housing. I breathed a sigh of relief in 2012 when our state became the first in the nation to legalize marijuana and end this senseless prohibition.

More than six years later, the federal government is finally catching up. Earlier this month, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) reintroduced the STATES Act. This move comes at a time when the largest percentage of Americans in history support federal legalization of marijuana. Even new Attorney General William Barr, who in the 1990s supported policies that escalated the war on drugs, acknowledged that it is time Congress take action to end the conflict between federal and state law.

This movement in Congress is pivotal. But to move in the right direction, we must remember that the cannabis industry, poised to generate billions in the coming years, was built on the backs of disenfranchised communities, namely people of color, who have been disproportionately impacted by anti-drug policing. It is essential representatives like Sen. Gardner use this history to guide inclusive federal marijuana policy.

In Colorado, about nine out of every 10 marijuana business owners are white. This is troubling, considering that black Americans are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, despite equal usage rates, and 80 percent of people incarcerated for federal drug offenses are black or Latino.

Even after legalization, police continue to arrest black Americans for marijuana at higher rates. Many wish to join the industry, but are barred from applying because of a past drug-related crimes. Recognizing this challenge, I have worked to create a more equitable industry in Colorado.

The STATES Act would let states opt out of federal marijuana prohibition, but it does not recognize or address racial disparities. It does not outline any method states should use to ensure people of color and women have access to the burgeoning marijuana industry. It does not include essential restorative justice provisions for expungement or record-sealing for marijuana offenses and it does not account for processes of re-sentencing for people who have been convicted of an associated charge. Any proposed legislation must take these factors into consideration to ensure we do not leave people and communities behind.

Sen. Gardner already voted for the First Step Act, which includes reductions in sentences for selling drugs like heroin and crack. He should be applauded for doing so, but he should also be open to including marijuana-related criminal justice reforms in his bill. It is imperative that Colorado’s representatives include such elements in any federal marijuana legislation.

We have the chance now, to create policy that can help mend the harm caused by the war on drugs. It is not enough to step back and hope states individually take action. Restorative justice must be a national priority.

Larisa Bolivar is the executive director of the Cannabis Consumers Coalition and founder/chief executive officer of Bolivar Hemp Company.