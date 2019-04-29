The idea of having government agencies buy goods and services from local suppliers has been around for a while. But this year, the Colorado Legislature has come up with a new twist by passing a bill that would provide incentives to school districts that buy and serve locally produced food.

Democratic Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo is one of the primary sponsors of the legislation, which was approved by both the Senate and House of Representatives with bipartisan support. The bill, which also was co-sponsored by fellow Democrat and Pueblo area Rep. Donald Valdez and a host of others, awaits the governor’s signature.

Under the bill, the state would provide reimbursement to school districts that buy certain amounts of their food from local sources, up to an annual maximum of $500,000 per school. The bill also would establish a grant program to help promote locally produced food.

This is a great idea, for a number of reasons. Obviously, there’s an economic benefit to local farmers if more school districts start buying their products. There’s also a benefit for other businesses if money school districts spend on food stays within those communities as opposed to going to out-of-state farms.

Food from local sources may be fresher when it arrives at school cafeterias than it would if it had to be shipped over longer distances. Transporting food shorter distances means less money is spent on fuel, which has an environmental benefit.

And, provided students are told where their meals come from, there could be an educational advantage of helping them better understand how the food supply process works.

It would be a different story if school districts were being required to buy certain quotas of food from local sources. That would allow suppliers to jack up their prices, which ultimately would cost taxpayers more money.

By making this program based on incentives, school districts should only make local purchases when it’s economically sensible to do so.

Buentello and her colleagues are to be applauded for passing legislation that should help Southern Colorado farmers, the businesses where they spend money and the state’s schoolchildren.