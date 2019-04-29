Call it building a better mouse trap, with a high tech flair. Last month, a team of Colorado State University-Pueblo students were invited to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to show off a product they developed using NASA technology.

The students came up with a design for what appears to be an ordinary blanket, but includes a lightweight device capable of boosting cell phone signals. The students believe it could be particularly useful for people in remote areas, such as firefighters battling forest blazes or hikers who get lost and need to signal for help.

The students finished in the top 10 of the MITTIC Technology Transfer competition, earning themselves NASA internships in the process. And they’ve created a tool with potential lifesaving capability.

Which is not a bad showing at all.