Change is hard. We all know it. Witness the heated discussions in our community about the potential changes coming to Pueblo City Schools (D60), and our four high schools specifically. Every one of these schools has the likely outcome of significant change.

As a lifelong resident of Pueblo, these changes are concerning. The argument about tradition seems to be at the forefront and, while important, it isn’t the most important. The discussion around four high schools and the “where did you go to school” dialogue has been prevalent as well, but it’s not the most important.

The most important questions in my mind are: “Do we want a two high school city and why has the discussion only been about bricks and mortar?”

Our schools are more than that. They are people. Students, teachers, administrators, coaches and parents. They are programs. Advanced Placement; International Baccalaureate; Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; Advancement Via Individual Determination; career technical education; Reserve Officers Training Corps and others. They are athletic teams. They are band and choir and speech. Unless I have missed it in all the noise, I haven’t heard any of these specific concerns addressed in any scenario.

I can only imagine the stress parents and students who are freshmen in high school are experiencing right now: “Should I keep my child enrolled at a school that might be consolidated into a much larger building by the time he or she is a senior?” “Will my child who has always participated in a sport or activity even have the opportunity to do so when he or she is in their last year of school if four communities are consolidated into two?”

My likely response to those concerns would be to transfer my freshman to a Pueblo County School District 70 school that has demonstrated stability and success.

D60 school board members and leadership please hear this: Our city wants the best for our kids. I have not spoken to a single person who disagrees. We want updated, safe facilities and modern amenities in our buildings. We want to retain tradition, quality of life and opportunity for our students to participate and experience any program or activity they desire.

In my mind, that doesn’t mean two buildings across town from each other with 2,000 students in each. It doesn’t mean having to drive to Denver and beyond to watch our kids compete.

Yes, buildings and infrastructure are important. But they aren’t the most important thing in this discussion. What is important is quality of life. What happens to the neighborhoods where the affected buildings are located? Will the school district manage those vacated properties like they have others? Left empty, blighted and of no use to the neighborhoods in which they sit?

Change is hard. But it starts with the school board and leadership. We know you have tough decisions ahead and changing demographics that indicate a shrinking student count in coming decades.

We also know that as a district, we aren’t performing like we should. Instead of defensively protecting your process with MOA Architects, hear what your constituents and neighbors are saying. Talk about something besides the crumbling walls or foundation of a particular site. Address how more funding will enable us to offer more programming, show us what is possible in four smaller buildings.

I want to support a bond this fall. I want to help you promote a bond initiative for investment in our community that will benefit all for decades to come. But I must believe in the direction and vision of the board and district leadership. Listen to your neighbors. Let us help you by hearing and acting on our concerns.

Laura Kelly is a product of Pueblo City Schools (D60) and Colorado State University-Pueblo. She works as a chief development officer and believes that Pueblo is the best-kept secret in Colorado.