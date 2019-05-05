I know I’m showing my age here, but I’ve found Pueblo to be a great place to rediscover the bands of my youth. Some of those hard-charging rockers who used to sell out huge arenas in the 1980s are now accessible, at reasonable ticket prices, right here in Pueblo.

During my first two years here, I’ve seen ZZ Top and Joan Jett play at the Southwest Motors Events Center during the Colorado State Fair. But I hadn’t yet been to an event at Pueblo Memorial Hall. I decided to change that when Styx came to town.

Kevin Ortiz, the hall’s general manager, and Andrew Wiseman, its director of operations, had given me a walk-through tour of the building before the concert. But I felt like I needed to attend an event there before I could really say I’d gotten the full Pueblo Memorial Hall experience.

And it is an impressive building, in both its architecture and its history. The hall is marking its 100th anniversary this year, with a special celebration to be held this fall. Although it’s a century old, the hall went through a major remodeling in 2013 that included the construction of new dressing rooms and a “green room” for acts awaiting their time to perform.

On my tour, I also got a look at the loading dock area, the basement (more on that later) and a wardrobe with a laundry.

One of the building’s coolest features, in my opinion, is the LED lighting system with colors that can be changed, depending on the occasion. On Halloween, the building’s exterior is bathed in orange light. On the Fourth of July, it’s red, white and blue. And maybe the lighting could go green during the annual chile festival.

Pueblo Memorial Hall has hosted many types of events through the years, but it might be best known as the place where President Woodrow Wilson gave his final public speech, in which he advocated for the United States to join the League of Nations. The league was formed after World War I as an organization dedicated to preserving world peace. Sadly, like the Styx song and album of the same name, the league’s effectiveness turned out to be a grand illusion.

Anyway, on the night of the concert, my preview tour paid off. The concession stand next to the box office had a long line, but I remembered that Ortiz and Wiseman had told me there would be another concession stand open in the basement. There was no one waiting in line there, so I was served immediately.

As I settled into my seat in the theater part of the hall, I couldn’t help but think it seemed almost too ornate and intimate for a rock concert. That didn’t seem to both the 1,600 or so people who were in the audience, though.

When the house lights went down to signal the show was about to start, a loud roar erupted. That was followed by an even bigger roar as Styx took the stage.

Because of the hall’s size, there really isn’t a bad seat in the house. However, those seats weren’t being used a lot as most of the audience members were on their feet, dancing and clapping along as the band belted out hits like “Blue Collar Man,” “Grand Illusion” and “Lady.”

Again, I’m showing my age, but from where I was seated about 10 rows from the stage, the music seemed a little too loud. I could feel the vibrations pounding me right in the chest.

When I asked Jon Pompia, our music critic and concert-going expert, about this, he said the key is to sit near the back of the house. From there, Jon said, the accoustics are perfect. And Jon really knows his stuff when it comes to that sort of thing, so I’ll file that information away for future reference.

Other than that, I thought it was an entertaining show, complete with the smoke and laser light displays you come to expect at that type of concert. And the audience’s enthusiasm held steady, with people singing along during some parts of the show and waving cell phones turned to flashlight mode during others.

From time to time since I moved to Pueblo, I hear local residents complain about the things the city doesn’t have. But we do have a historic hall that has hosted everyone from a president to rock-and-rollers. And that’s not bad at all.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.