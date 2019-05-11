Historians will attribute Pueblo’s turning point for its current prosperity to the vision and courage of our city government and citizens, approving the phase II electric utility study in 2019. The phase II study is a master plan to understand the cost benefit and take ownership of the electric utility without interruption to its customers. The study clearly will show the benefit for Pueblo to own its electric utility.

To make the utility independent of city politics, it will be organized as a separate organization, similar to Pueblo’s Board of Water Works. Being a low-risk venture, investment companies will loan the monies directly to the electric utility, without tax or bond, to buy the electric distribution system. Buying the system will be included in the rates and billed to the electric customers. Even with this cost, customer rates will be lowered.

Electric rates will decline significantly for all customers, residences and businesses alike. Linemen and others from Black Hills Energy will be employed by the new utility. More will be hired to manage the local customer service organization. Water and electric bills will be combined. Electric bills that used to take a page will be reduced to one line.

Electric reliability will be at an all-time high. Because of added millions of dollars that otherwise would go to Black Hills bosses and shareholders, all streets will be repaved. Because renewable energy is a much cheaper source of power generation, rates can be expected to decrease. Many new jobs will be generated from the millions being kept in the local economy.

Plans will be in the works to provide high speed internet by the electric utility. Most of the power lines in neighborhoods will be buried, adding to the reliability of the system. The electric utility will offer incentives for customers to improve their energy efficiency, add solar and batteries to improve distributive generation. The Pueblo electric utility will be recognized as one of the best-in-class utilities.

Business will thrive. High-paying jobs will be the standard. Citizens will vote to reduce taxes. The economy will be good.

Colorado State University-Pueblo and Pueblo Community College will grow to meet the demand for skilled workers. Pueblo, because of its abundant sun and mild climate, will be a national center for renewable energy. Pueblo will be one of the best places to live. Young families will flock to Pueblo to raise and educate their children. Schools and curriculum will be expanded. Crime rates will be at an all-time low.

People will be happy. Hard-working Puebloans will be proud. Our neighbors to the north will be jealous.

Help this vision become reality by making a $200,000 investment. Ask your mayor and the City Council to approve the phase II electric utility study.

Ken Danti, a native Puebloan, is an engineer and scientist who spent the last four decades working on semiconductor technology. He is a founding board member of the Renewable Energy Owner Coalition of America nonprofit.