A better way to handle

garbage-hauling service

For greater efficiency, better service, fewer trash trucks on the streets and overall equal opportunity to the various trash companies, I suggest that the city, with consultation from the trash companies, divide the city into day-long routes. Say, for example, all of the properties in Sunset Park can be serviced by one trash truck in three days. Or all properties could be visited in one day with three trucks. That would effectively limit the number of trash trucks on any given street to one per week.

Each route would be offered on a low-bid basis to all of the trash haulers. Competitive bidding means the lowest price for the customers with same-day pickup for the entire route. The city would aggregate all of the invoices from all of the trash haulers, divide the cost by the number of residences and business served, and bill the trash costs in the water bills.

Surely, the total cost would substantially be lowered by the efficiency of service and each residence and business would have service. This also ensures that each of the trash haulers can remain in business if they are willing to compete for the business. And, to help avoid a monopoly, it may be advisable to accept the second-lowest bidder on a portion of the routes.

Gary Miller, Pueblo

Clean air trumps

corporate needs

House Bill 1261 has raised concerns with corporations like EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel. This concern has led for a call to “find balance” on climate change bills, stemming from uncertainty with how HB1261 would affect EVRAZ’s plans to expand its plant in Pueblo.

However, if a bill that aims to reduce carbon emissions would stifle a corporation’s expansion, perhaps this suggests that the expansion of the corporation is not viable in the first place. If it is threatening for EVRAZ to comply with new laws concerning air quality, we should be more concerned with the corporation’s plant’s impending contribution to pollution and be actively trying to regulate it.

Pueblo residents deserve clean, breathable air that contributes to a higher quality of life. Concerns from corporations are not about “finding balance,” they are about losing profit. Even still, HB1261 lays out a framework that considers the economic impacts of the bill.

HB1261 charges the Air Quality Control Commission with the task of creating a cost-effective plan to achieve the air quality goals that have been laid out in the bill. The bill even contains a fiscal note, noting how much money the state will allocate to the process.

This process will create new jobs that allow people to spend their time working in careers that are focused on curbing climate change. Our responsibility lies within the residents of Colorado, not the corporations that function here. We deserve to breathe clean air and work in jobs that progress our state.

Rachel Knoche, Pueblo

No reason to fear new

voter registration law

On May 2, the Colorado State Legislature approved Senate Bill 235, which would make registering to vote easier for the average Coloradan. Unfortunately, however, such an expansion of democracy has been scoffed at by those ill-informed as “liberal/progressive/socialist.” Such arguments used to justify these positions are that those on Medicaid are lazy and entitled and Medicaid users are like cats and dogs.

Such derogatory language toward the more than 70,000 Puebloans alone is appalling and deserves condemnation in of itself. However, for now, let me detail the reality of SB235.

SB235 would register to vote any person eligible under existing Colorado law “who applies for the issuance, renewal or correction of a Colorado driver’s license or identification card” or to any eligible voter applying to or on Medicaid. Once registered, the county clerk of the registered elector will review the record and notify the elector of the registration. Furthermore, the elector may “decline to be registered within 20 days after the notice is mailed and the form is not returned as undelivered.”

Additionally, this fabricated fear that SB235 would allow non-eligible voters to vote in our election is not warranted. Moreover, SB235 explicitly details several times that only those already eligible to vote under existing Colorado law will be registered to do so.

Jack McFadyen, Pueblo West

Wages and benefits haven't

kept up with the times

I'm old enough to remember when large companies provided full coverage health care at no cost to the employees. I remember those same companies provided generous pension plans to their employees. I remember when families only needed one source of income.

Today, the economy is booming, according to some analysts and the Republican Party. Unfortunately, today's generation doesn't know what it was like in the past. Today, they must depend on themselves for a retirement. Yes, there are 401ks, but only 14 percent of companies provide them.

Health care costs have skyrocketed and most companies that do provide health care benefits now pass on the majority of those costs to their employees. So what once was provided by employers has now been passed on to their employees and has taken a dramatic negative effect on their incomes. Now not even two-income families can make ends meet.

The salaries have not kept up with inflation and so today's salaries do not buy what they used to. But, according to the Republican Party, they have done us right. "Not so fast," I say. The middle class is struggling and, unfortunately, today's generation doesn't realize what a true fair economy is because they didn't witness it in their lifetime.

George Davis, Pueblo West

Anti-vaccine advocates

don't know their history

Those who do not study history are bound to repeat it. Those who do not want to vaccinate, I would guess, want to return to the good old days. Vaccines for these diseases were developed because there was a reason for them.

I was born before the polio vaccine and thus had classmates who had gotten polio and were living with the results. Remember the sugar cubes? My parents had friends who lived their lives in iron lungs after contracting polio. Look it up in Google.

Then there is smallpox. As a young kid, I remember asking my mother about the scars on some of the faces of her friends. Those were the lucky ones who had gotten smallpox and had lived through it, although they were scarred for life. We do not see those any more in the United States, but I remember.

And that is why I and my kids and their kids get immunized. Somewhere in this world, without immunized people, someone will get polio, it is still around, or smallpox and we will have an epidemic. At least I and my family are safe.

Donald Metzger, Pueblo

Trump supporters aren't

the real 'deplorables'

Alvin Rivera’s guest column titled, “Trump’s presidency in free fall,” hits on the incompetence of President Donald Trump’s so-called horrible leadership.

Some of his discourse is probably reasonable to believe, but most is a result of a dreaded disease called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” The only known cure is very simple — admit that Trump did fairly win the 2016 election and he is making America great again.

Rather than focusing on Robert Mueller's report that clearly states no collusion between Trump and Russians, why not review where the real collusion took place? I am referring to the acquisition of a fake dossier, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, then used to get warrants for unwarranted surveillance of the Trump 2016 campaign. This absolutely is the most outrageous political scandal in American history. It was intended to destroy a duly elected president.

Hillary Clinton and Rivera better look at who the "deplorables" really are. The previous administration weaponized the FBI, Department of Justice, CIA and the National Security Agency to create a false narrative that was to bring down President Trump. Just maybe your time would be better spent writing about those deplorables: James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. These people need to be in “free fall.”

You might also ask from whom did these people get their marching orders.

Robert Blake, Pueblo