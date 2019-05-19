Since the Colorado Purchase (also known as the 2018 election), I’ve lost my heart and fire for politics. Truthfully, my passion had been waning for years but, I consistently find myself in discussions about “Pueblo’s New Way” under the new mayor.

Like Dr. Ian Malcom (the character played by Jeff Goldblum in the movie, "Jurassic Park") “I’m tired of being right.” Calling things as I see them doesn’t make me a psychic or an oracle. Although sniffin’ glue may give some of us the appearance of change, even if only for a temporarily “fix.” For some, I guess that’s the best we can expect?

Fast forward to February: I esd sucked into a discussion where my opinion was sought as to the “job approval” of the newly crowned mayor. With hesitation, I conveyed my thoughts and expectations. Since they seemed unrealistic to my conferee, I was told: “Nick (Gradisar) just got in there. You’ve gotta give him three months, then we can get a real sense of the direction we’re headed.”

To which I interjected: “The mayor has been a partisan kingmaker in Pueblo for 40 years. He’s at the top of the Good Old Boy network. If he didn’t have the relationships in place to hit the ground running upon being sworn in. Mayor Gradisar is playing a long game that he personally invented.”

Well, Pueblo? It’s been three months and I’ve been chomping at the bit. I've been trying to find the strength to not pen this guest column. (Lord help me…)

In three months, Gradisar has “absorbed” $37,500 of that whopping $150,000 annual salary (he himself prescribed). We'll give him $750,000 (total) over the next 4.75 years or $1.35 million if he's re-elected (Yeah, like my former occupation in sports entertainment, elections in Pueblo are predetermined.)

In perspective, $37,500 amounts to the total median household income of the city he runs. Where it takes the average Puebloan 12 long, backbreaking months of work to earn (before taxes and “street-utility fees”), Gradisar was “gifted” those “crumbs” in three months.

Last summer, I handicapped that mayor’s race months before I had jumped in to challenge those good old boys where no other conservative would. That said; the prescience of my clairvoyant predictions weren’t that of any superhuman ability; but rather a keen intuition and the very human trait of paying attention.

So, now having taken my public “daily dose of reality,” you might ask what am I crying about now.

Well, Pueblo, the theme of today’s sermon centers on that in which I’ve been harping on for a decade: Infrastructure. Pueblo, have you noticed a sudden increase in road construction? As exciting as that is; after months of gleeful anticipation, thinking things are finally getting done around here, the project(s) complete, only the “fix” seems worse than the “broke.” (Prairie Ave., Abriendo Ave., etc.)

Harken back with me to that “road-less backwater” Michael Bloomberg described when he tried to buy our recall election in 2013. (Womp, womp.)

Not only should this anger the Pueblo taxpayer, but it should infuriate us, knowing that under this mayor/council government, we will be paying for these fixes twice.

Losing my heart is one thing, but it doesn’t take much to strike these matches.The “joke” is still on us, Pueblo. Happy luxurious lifestyle, Mr. Mayor!

Alexander Mugatu is a former candidate for mayor of Pueblo.