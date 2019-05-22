USA Today's criticism

was well founded

The Pueblo Chieftain sought to put a “good face” on Pueblo in the USA Today article indicating it is the “worst” place to live in Colorado (May 15). The criticism seems justified, based on the indexes considered.

Starting with economic development, Pueblo, when compared with similar-sized Colorado cities, does not begin to measure up. It is a major failure of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. to do precisely that job. Also, in the last few years, there has been an outright failure of city or county government officials to get a grocery store on the East Side of Pueblo, another index of the USA Today study. In fact, other fair criticisms are the high crime rate in Pueblo and the cycle of poverty in spite of many credible service groups working to stop it.

The public should demand that Pueblo elected officials quit talking about how great Pueblo is and get busy making PEDCO do its job, demand that elected officials develop a plan to get a grocery store on the East Side and demand that elected officials clean up the trashy properties that can be found in all areas of the county.

While the study did not address our schools and libraries, after several decades of neglect, the elected officials should lead the parade for the proposed bond increase to build new schools and/or repair our older schools, and restore expiring financial support for our libraries.

Alvin Rivera, Pueblo

Garbage collection plan

smacks of socialism

On consecutive Sundays, letter writers have petitioned to end the current free market in garbage pickup. Why? Purported damage to the streets and need for efficiency. Their socialist solution begs questions.

Why does Pueblo have low fees for this service currently? Is it because the free market works? Is this problem material? For example, I am paying $16.25 per month for residential service. What if that dropped to $14 per month? Is that material enough to put all of the mom-and-pop carriers out of business?

Under a bid system, the national carriers like Waste Management would purposely underbid to drive others out of business. Later, Waste Management would raise prices far above what they are now.

My counter proposal is to first test this scheme on real estate representation. Pueblo has more real estate agents per capita than anywhere in Colorado. Why? Because of the 6 percent fee extracted by the ad hoc union of agents for every transaction here. Outrageous. Like the garbage suggestion, let's divide Pueblo by neighborhood and have real estate agents bid for exclusive representation rights on a fixed absolute fee basis. No percentage. The neighborhood would have a listing (seller's) agent, and a different buyer's agent to provide balance.

Think of the efficiency. Millions will be saved.

Short term, the free market is less than efficient, but always more efficient long term. Reduction of choice is reduction of freedom. Socialism leads to failed economies like Venezuela. Beware the siren song of socialism.

Ron Stout, Pueblo

There's nothing safe

about legalized abortion

A recent article on the front page of The Pueblo Chieftain stated: "Colorado's laws keep right to abortion safe."

I would like to state the obvious. The life being aborted is not safe and never will have the chance to be safe.

Becky Cornelius, Pueblo