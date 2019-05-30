Who cares what

failed candidates think?

As a citizen and resident of this city, I always am open and interested in hearing different viewpoints as to how the local government should be managed. Nevertheless, it is unfortunate that The Pueblo Chieftain persists in its bizarre policy of continually printing the opinions of failed and humiliated mayoral candidates whose opinions were soundly rejected by the voters.

The people clearly have indicated that they are uninterested in the viewpoints of Larry Fancher (645 total votes, 1.56 percent of the electorate) and Alexander Lucero-Mugato (602 total votes, 1.46 percent of the electorate), as am I.

Anthony Perko, Pueblo

Colorado should learn

from Crow Indian ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the Crow Indians can hunt, fish or gather in Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming and Montana unabated, based on 1868 treaty. Hoorah for the First Nations people. Colorado needs to look into this ruling and do the right thing.

Frank Peralta, Pueblo

How are road crews

spending their time?

The other day, Sam Vigil, the department director for city street crews was quoted as saying: “We were tasked with the deceased animals in the streets that are in the public right of way and so that has been keeping us busy.”

Yeah, those road-killed critters must be keeping the crews very busy. Way too busy to repair any of the thousands of potholes, sinkholes, crumbling asphalt, cracks, etc.

I do a fair bit of driving around this city and I very seldom see any city street crew workers. That includes picking up road kill. I would like to know what they actually do in an eight-hour shift.

Our street repair taxes definitely are not at work. Guess they are going toward the new mayor's wages, his assistant's wages and the assistant to the assistant's wages. You get the idea.

Don't even get me started on the state highway maintenance workers. They have better hiding places than the city workers.

Larry Teem, Pueblo

Mueller's report did



clear not Trump



This is in response to a recent letter.

The writer absolutely is in denial. What kind of Kool-Aid was he drinking? President Donald Trump did not win the election fair and square. The Russians helped him. He and his campaign had more 100 contacts with Russia. Russia was written all over him. Some of his people are in jail because they lied.

Robert Mueller's report did not clear Trump. It showed that he obstructed justice over and over again. but you can't indict a sitting president. When he becomes a citizen, he will be thrown in jail.

Trump is a horrible leader. He never made American great again. America was already great until he came along. Get off the Kool-Aid and face reality.

Stronger together, 2020.

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo

Popular vote would dilute

Colorado's electoral voice

As a Libertarian, I am shocked and dismayed that the legislature of a Western and independent-thinking state even would consider subjecting itself to the whims of the populous centers through the National Popular Vote Compact.

This is an outrageous attempt to remove the voice of the voters by those who seek not to serve, but to control. In effect, we would grant our proxy to those in heavily populated states/cities and would be ceding our ability to maintain an independent voice.

By population, we are a small state and without things like the Electoral College, imperfect as it may be, we will be unprotected against "mob rule" and will no doubt see further infringement on our state and personal rights.

Please educate yourself on the subject. Keep your vote.

Darryl Clark, Pueblo West