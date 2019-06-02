Many companies like to expound about their commitment to their customers, but really don’t measure up to the accountability standard that requires. Commitment is more than a marketing slogan; it’s about tangible value.

Electric cooperatives, like San Isabel Electric, provide value because we’re not here to make money. We’re here to provide electric service in places others don’t find it profitable to serve. Because we’re local, we can be counted on like a neighbor, friend or family member. We treat the people we serve like they own the company, because they do. That’s the big difference between an electric cooperative and other utility business models.

Electric cooperatives do not have customers, we have member-owners. Being a committed not-for-profit that is locally owned and governed carries an accountability standard that requires transparency and results that our member-owners expect. It’s about service, not profit.

Electric co-ops emerged from a national effort to electrify rural areas starting in the 1930s. Investor-owned utilities declined to service the then-rural areas due to high costs and low profits involved because of the small number of meters per mile.

Since electric co-ops emerged, we have provided more value than just supplying the necessary access to electricity. That was and still is vital for rural economic development and for increasing the productivity of traditionally rural industries like agriculture and resource extraction. Electric cooperatives have become essential to the diversification of rural economies into activities such as manufacturing, services, health care and technology.

A new report on the nationwide economic impact of electric cooperatives shows that America’s electric cooperatives have played a crucial role in the United States economy. According to the report, “America’s electric cooperatives contributed $881 billion in U.S. sales output, $440 billion in gross domestic product, $200 billion in labor income, $112 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenues, and supported an average of nearly 612,000 U.S. jobs on an annual basis” between the years 2013 and 2017.

Electric co-ops also provide value by living in the communities we serve. From our leadership to our boots on the ground, we all call Southern Colorado home. Since its inception, the cooperative has been governed and operated by its members, the people who use the power the cooperative provides. A board of directors elected by members at an annual meeting makes all the decisions on rates, company policies and power plans for the future. These decisions are made locally and with the best interest of our entire membership.

You can bump into one of our locally elected board of directors or chief officers at a high school sporting event, the grocery store or you can pick up the phone and call any one of them directly. And when you do, you are speaking to someone who lives here, just like you, who can listen and understand issues on a local level. Or when you call for customer service, it’s likely a friend, neighbor or family member of someone you know will respond to your request.

The benefits of local ownership and control come with both municipal and cooperative utility models. Both business models are predicated on service, at the lowest cost possible. The difference between municipal utilities and co-ops is that co-ops aren’t focused on Wall Street. We’re focused on your street. Most utilities pocket leftover money as profit when revenues are more than expenses. That profit is then shared with the company’s stockholders. Any excess revenue that the co-op doesn’t use, is returned to the members with a check sent straight to their mailbox.

In the last three years, San Isabel Electric returned $2.7 million to schools, local businesses and residents. Closer to home, San Isabel Electric has been carrying out the cooperative mission in Southern Colorado since 1938. Southern Colorado is where our member-owners of the company live; they are why the cooperative exists. We don’t have an exit strategy. We’re committed to southern Colorado forever. The economic value created by San Isabel Electric accrues to the region and specifically to the members the cooperative serves, not stockholders in other states and faraway places.

The most important part of San Isabel Electric is the people in it. When San Isabel Electric talks about the co-op’s commitment to the community, we are talking about what we’ve created together. We should all be proud. It’s paying off.

Reg Rudolph is the chief executive officer of the San Isabel Electric Association.