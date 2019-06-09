I am currently a junior at South High School. I also attended Goodnight Elementary School from preschool to 6th grade. I am writing to present my concerns about the recent proposals that may close either one or two high schools. Upon much consideration, I do not believe that closing any high schools within Pueblo City Schools (D60) will be the best option for this district and it may even lead to more concerns in the near future.

I love South. From the moment I attended this school, I knew it was going to be one of the best decisions I have ever made. My instructors are educating me in ways I never thought possible and at South, I feel home. There are many special things about South like there are in every single one of these four high schools. Each high school has something truly amazing to offer Pueblo. On average, there are about 1,000 students per school, which creates a comfortably work space that students can learn in without being overwhelmed. Each student has an opportunity to get the deserved attention needed from their teachers.

One of my concerns with closing any of the high schools is that 2,000 students within a high school building is just way too crowded. Not only will students not receive the one on one attention they need, but safety may be at risk as well. Disaster drills and fights will be way more difficult to control in a school that has reached maximum capacity. Combining high schools will also move sports and other activities up from a 3A/4A level to 5A. This being said, teams will be required to travel to extreme distances in order to compete, which will present safety issues and class work conflict. The opportunities for success in sports may also be eliminated. The combination of two high schools also risks the elimination of sports amenities such as school pools or even gyms. This would be sacrificing somebody’s passion for a sport, simply to stuff 2,000 kids into one building.

Another issue that may present itself is that many students rely on their neighborhood schools in order to even be able to attend. A vast majority of students walk to school either because their schools are within walking distance or they simply do not have a means of transportation in the morning. Requiring a student to attend a high school outside of their neighborhood could result in a child not being able to attend school because he or she has no way to get there. Closing a high school may mean denying a child the right to an education.

Upon reading about our previous meetings and the three students advocating for the two high school system, I felt disappointed. These three students are being given the right to talk for almost 4,000 kids.

Almost every person that I have discussed this issue with has stated the wish to see all four of the high schools continue to run. Some wish this simply because they know that no child deserves to have his or her school close and others wish this because they can see that closing high schools means sacrificing too much.

I hope that I never look back and see that one or two of these schools has closed. This would mean that the district that I trusted my future to has done something I will never see as just. The memories made in each of these schools cannot be erased and the traditions that each school has created deserve to live on. Four high schools forever.

Ryan Belmont is a junior at South High School. She is involved in many clubs and activities including the Library Foundations Girl’s Leadership Institute and is taking the role as student body president for the 2019-2020 school year.