Whatever else might be said about them, you’ve got to admit that the majority of Pueblo City Council members are a studious bunch.

Just this week, they approved a contract to pay a Denver-based law firm $250,000 to study the legal ramifications of splitting from Black Hills Energy and getting electricity from another source.

That comes on top of the council’s recent commitment to pay more than $200,000 to a consulting firm for the second phase of a study into the feasibility of breaking away from Black Hills. Which came on top of the council’s decision to pay the same consulting firm $122,000 for the first phase of the study.

So we’re already more than halfway to $1 million of taxpayer money being spent and the council hasn’t even decided, at least officially, that it believes splitting up with Black Hills is the right thing to do.

And the meter is still running. The consultants already have advised the council that a third phase of their study will be needed. And knowing lawyers, we wouldn’t be surprised if the contract approved this week is just the beginning of what the city will end up paying in legal fees.

It seems like the council members are suffering from “gambler’s fallacy,” a condition in which a gambler on a losing streak decides to just keep playing because a huge payoff must be around the corner.

It’s ultimately up to the city’s voters to determine whether or not to end the contract with Black Hills before its scheduled termination date in 2030. The deadline for bailing out of the contract early is next year.

If city voters already are out a couple of million dollars of their own money by that point, they may conclude they have no choice but to break away in order to justify that investment. Which, of course, would lead to millions more being spent on a process that thus far has not produced results in Boulder, despite several years of efforts by our wealthy northern neighbors.

Note that we qualified our remarks by saying “the majority” of the council members. To their credit, council members Dennis Flores and Bob Schilling voted against the latest expense for the legal firm.

Schilling has noted before that the city spent several hundred thousand dollars a few years back on utility feasibility studies before ultimately concluding forming a city-run electric company wasn’t practical. Flores has said the process the city is using to evaluate its options is flawed.

They’re both right. It seems like a foregone conclusion that all of these feasibility studies will lead to a recommendation that the city end its relationship with Black Hills. Objectivity, and a substantial amount of taxpayer money, is out the window.

Maybe we’ll be proven wrong. And maybe the city’s voters will approve the breakaway plans and that will turn out to be one of the smartest decisions in Pueblo history.

Then again, the unlucky gamblers of the world keep telling themselves their fortunes are just about to change, too.