Talk about growing where you’re planted. For the last 25 years, brothers Jim and Joe Koncilja have been making the section of Downtown near where B Street and Union Avenue intersect a nicer place to work, shop and play.

They do this in many ways, such as using a collection of electric signs to create Neon Alley, one of the city’s more offbeat attractions. They do this by sponsoring events, such as the Oktoberfest celebration at the Union Depot and the Scorpion Festival in Neon Alley. (Yeah, we know the Scorpion Festival was on hiatus last year, but we’re hoping it’ll make a comeback.) And they also do this by planting flowers — lots and lots of flowers — in the area around their law office.

“When we did B Street, Neon Alley and Victoria (Street), we were really trying to build a blueprint for the rest of the city to see, that there is no reason that all of Pueblo can’t look like that,” Jim Koncilja said. “It doesn’t really require that much resources. It just kind of needs someone to be a shepherd.”

What qualifies as “much resources” is debatable: The Konciljas spend about $15,000 on their flowers.

Although it’s commendable that they are willing to make that kind of expenditure, it would be financially beyond the reach of many in this community. But Jim Koncilja’s other point is well taken: Sometimes, the most important ingredient in a neighborhood beautification project is the will and commitment of one or more individuals to see it through.

The Koncilja family’s commitment to the community is clear. And so is their understanding that sometimes it’s the little touches that can make a city a better place to live.

No, the presence of the pink and white flowers in boxes along B Street isn’t going to solve all of Pueblo’s problems. But if seeing those flowers makes us forget some of those problems even for a moment, isn’t there value in that?

In recognition of the Konciljas’ work, Keep Pueblo Beautiful honored them with a well-deserved beautification award. Hopefully, their efforts will serve as an inspiration for others.

No, not everyone can afford to spend $15,000 a year on decorations. But what about $150? Or even $15? Imagine how nice our Downtown would look if every business had a small grouping of flowers or even a single flower displayed in its storefront window or on its front door.

The Konciljas have embraced their corner of Downtown, which serves as an important anchor to the Union Avenue shopping district. There is little question that the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo is going to draw more visitors as it grows and expands. But Downtown Pueblo needs to be able to offer more than just one spot where people can gather and enjoy their surroundings.

The Konciljas are doing their part. It’s time for more of us to accept the challenge and do ours.