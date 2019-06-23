What to say about the All Star Preps Best of Pueblo 2019 banquet and awards ceremony? Let’s start with some “thank yous.”

Thank you to Legacy Bank and Black Hills Energy, major sponsors of the event, along with all of the other sponsors.

Thank you to all of the parents, grandparents, other family members and friends who turned out to support our community’s top high school athletes.

Thank you to all the coaches who help mold those athletes into the best competitors they can be, as well as being positive role models in their lives.

And thank you to all of the athletes themselves, who give us a glimpse into the future, when they will be among our community’s leaders.

We at The Pueblo Chieftain were proud to organize this first-of-its-kind banquet, which was like Pueblo’s version of the ESPY awards, an annual ceremony for professional and college athletes.

We understand that many people may not have known what to expect when we began promoting the event. Hopefully, we met their expectations and more.

About 900 people attended, including athletes and their supporters. At the banquet, they were treated to photo and video highlights of some of the greatest moments in high school athletics during the past year.

We all know that Pueblo is a community that loves its high school sports. That’s part of the reason why the first question out of people’s mouths upon meeting a stranger often is: “Where did you go to high school?”

It’s no accident that the community is home to the oldest football rivalry west of the Mississippi River, the annual Bell Game between Centennial and Central high schools. We also are host to the long-running annual Cannon Game between East and South high schools.

And that’s just football. Young men and women from the Pueblo area’s nine high schools compete in 23 sports, ranging alphabetically from baseball to wrestling. And they compete at a high level. Pueblo athletes have won numerous state championships throughout the years.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was an appearance by Phillip Lindsay. Coming from a humble background, the undersized Lindsay played running back for the University of Colorado, but wasn’t drafted by any National Football League teams. Undaunted, Lindsay signed as a free agent with his hometown team, the Denver Broncos, and went on to rush for more than 1,000 yards and earn Pro Bowl honors during his rookie season.

Lindsay delivered a powerful message about hard work and perseverance, both on and off the field, that surely hit home with many of the young athletes who would like to achieve his level of success some day.

This year’s banquet is over, but planning for the next one already has begun. We hope the 2020 banquet will be even bigger and better.

We also hope you’ll enjoy the special section about the banquet featured in today’s newspaper. It features some of the event’s highlights and recognizes the athletes who were honored.

And thanks again, Pueblo. We at the Chieftain are glad we were able to share that special time with you.