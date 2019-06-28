As the 2020 race for president already heats up and Democrats have launched into a season of all-important televised debates, one bit of encouraging news has emerged: Both Coloradans seeking the Democratic nomination oppose the massively expensive “Medicare for All” proposal. That’s Colorado common sense on a national stage. To show leadership, however, they should also oppose Medicare buy-in style proposals as well.

United States Sen. Michael Bennet and former Gov. John Hickenlooper have bucked the far-leftward trend in their party for the most part, which is not surprising. They both came to public service from successful business careers. Both understand the challenges businesses face in meeting the needs of their employers and preserving jobs — and that a sky-high health care tax hike to pay for something like Medicare for All won’t make that burden easier. But neither would public option or Medicare buy-in, and that is where these proposals miss the mark.

Providing real health security for Coloradans isn’t a new conversation for us. At the Colorado Business Roundtable, we are champions of employer-sponsored health benefits because we know this system, while not perfect, provides health security for millions of Coloradans and nearly 200 million Americans. The fact is that workers with reliable health security are also proven to be far more productive, satisfied in their jobs, are happier at home and are assets for their companies.

Where we agree with both Bennet and Hickenlooper is that it’s time to end the finger pointing and the blame game and promote real conversation, collaboration and consensus around the health care debate here in Colorado and across the country. But we also know that their support of a “moderate approach” to Medicare for All also isn’t the solution. Buy-in and public option proposals are nothing more than a slippery slope to the government-run health care systems they condemn. These proposals will only lead to less choice and fewer options, massive disruptions in the care Coloradans have come to expect and longer wait times for the care they do receive.

Bennet and Hickenlooper shouldn’t forget that Coloradans massively rejected a 2016 single-payer ballot initiative with nearly 80 percent of voters giving it a thumbs down. We at COBRT joined with a massive coalition of Democrats and Republicans, progressives and conservatives, who opposed this measure because it wouldn’t help advance the vital goals of making health care more affordable and accessible.

In Vermont, the home state of Senator Bernie Sanders, who is running all in on Medicare for All, the state tried and failed to implement this government insurance system. But the tax increase was too much. We’re seeing a similar pattern in other states like Connecticut, where similar buy-in proposals have failed tremendously.

That’s not what Coloradans struggling with health care challenges need. We in the business community have a role in promoting what works — a free-market system that involves choice, competition and high-quality care.

It is a seldom-told story, but the employer-based health care system helps spark health care innovation. Companies across Colorado are national leaders in providing real incentives for employees to make better health care choices. Armed with information about cost and quality of care, employees are taking a more active role in their health care and better health outcomes are the result. It’s not clear at all that a government-centered system would be agile and innovative in providing this kind of empowerment for workers and their families.

We are hopeful political leaders will pause, listen to leaders who have real-world business experience and reconsider such radical ideas such as abolishing employer-sponsored health coverage and falling back on “moderate” proposals like public option or Medicare buy-in systems. Working together, stakeholders on all sides of the health care conversation can find meaningful answers that will offer progress and hope in a debate that is now dominated by rhetoric and division.

Is that too much to hope for as the arrows fly in the presidential race? We’re hoping that common sense wins the day, especially with our former and current elected officials from Colorado.

Jeff Wasden is president of the Colorado Business Roundtable, an advocate for proactive, pro-business legislation that strengthens the economy and allows businesses to grow and thrive in Colorado and the region. Learn more at cobrt.com.