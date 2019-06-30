Getting ready to attend college can be an exciting and sometimes scary time. To help offset anxieties that many students feel, colleges and universities host orientations to help acclimate and welcome new students to their campuses. This is an opportunity to introduce incoming students to campus resources, faculty and staff, and the greater Pueblo community. These can take place in a day or even include an overnight program.

On June 21, Colorado State University-Pueblo welcomed students and their families on campus to host them for an overnight orientation experience. This marked the first time CSU-Pueblo’s Office of Student Engagement and Leadership has offered new students the opportunity to stay in one of the residence halls during an orientation to fully immerse themselves in what it feels like to live on campus and be a Thunderwolf for a day.

When students and families first arrived on campus, they were greeted by the university’s leadership team, as well as an energetic cast of student orientation leaders who helped them get checked into their housing for the night. After a welcome session in the newly renovated Occhiato Student Center, students were separated into groups where they were able to participate in fun icebreakers to meet other new students and their student orientation leaders.

Simultaneously, parents and families were offered the opportunity to participate in the Pack Family Orientation. During these family-centered sessions, parents were able to learn about resources and services available to them and their students during their time at CSU-Pueblo.

Throughout the day, new students were able to make connections with other incoming students, but also with CSU-Pueblo faculty and staff. Students attended sessions attached to their majors where faculty and staff of each of the four colleges put together interactive presentations of what to expect as students in their fields of study. The rest of the day included sessions on resources, technology and opportunities for students to get involved.

To end a day full of information, it was time for some fun. To encourage students and their families to learn about the Pueblo community, they were invited to attend CSU-Pueblo’s annual Discover Downtown event at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. Incoming ThunderWolves and their families were invited to enjoy downtown Pueblo and become familiar with the community and all of the amazing things we have to offer. This event is a strong collaboration between the university and community partners, including the riverwalk, the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Destination Pueblo, local restaurants and many others.

At the conclusion of an exciting day of orientation and planning for their upcoming college experience, students and their guests were shuttled Downtown to enjoy Pueblo’s unique and exciting Downtown area. They were greeted by the ThunderWolves cheer and dance teams and mascot, Wolfie, along with university representatives who passed out goodie bags filled with fun giveaways and coupons from Downtown merchants to encourage students to visit Downtown Pueblo on a regular basis. They were treated to complimentary boat rides along the riverwalk, booths and giveaways from local organizations and businesses, and received $10 food voucher sapplicable towards dinner with one of the local restaurant partners.

The support from local business partners is what makes the experience welcoming and fulfilling for our incoming students and their families. Once classes begin in August, they will embrace Pueblo as part of their family’s histories and appreciate the friendly atmosphere and enthusiastic embrace from campus representatives and the entire community. This community collaboration shows how “the Pack” stretches beyond the boundaries of the physical perimeter of the CSU-Pueblo campus. The entire Pueblo community is what makes up the Pack family and we are all truly Pueblo and Pack proud.

As a cap to the festivities, students and their guests were treated to s’mores and an outdoor showing of the movie, "Monsters University," outside of the residence halls on campus. The next day included breakfast and a closing panel with current CSU-Pueblo students who were able to share their experiences on campus and answer any lingering questions about life at CSU-Pueblo.

This new layout to on-campus new student orientation welcomed incoming students to not only CSU- Pueblo’s campus, but also to the Pueblo community. Students and their families left feeling reassured, excited for the upcoming year and, maybe more importantly, connected to a sense of community. This success was made possible by the CSU-Pueblo community, but also the welcoming nature of the residents and business owners of the city of Pueblo and the HARP Foundation.

Noel San Souci is the assistant director of student engagement and leadership and Tracy Samora is the director of alumni and community relations at Colorado State University-Pueblo.