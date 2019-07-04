Happy Fourth of July! Today is, of course, the anniversary of the United States of America’s start as a free and independent nation. And it should be a time when Americans feel a deep sense of pride and patriotism.

That’s not necessarily the case, though. A recent Gallup poll showed only 45 percent of respondents are “extremely” proud to be Americans, down considerably from the 69 percent to 79 percent numbers between 2002 and 2004.

First of all, we don’t believe those numbers are representative of how many Puebloans feel. There are signs throughout our city, nicknamed the Home of the Heroes, that residents here love America and the values for which it stands.

But we also understand why some people aren’t as proud as they could be. We are a divided country politically — and our differences sometimes manifest themselves in ways that are not respectful or civil.

It’s important in times like these to keep some perspective. Our political system is full of checks and balances, so no single leader can dominate. And for those unhappy with our political leadership, the potential for change is always just one election away.

Besides, there’s so much more to our country than just its politics. Think of all the scientific achievements produced by Americans. Our culture and arts. Our system of free enterprise. The diversity of our people. And yes, even our sports teams. (That Women’s World Cup win over England this week was great, wasn’t it?)

That doesn’t mean we should be complacent. America has its share of problems that need to be addressed. Even so, we should take this day to celebrate everything that’s good about our country, even as we think about the things that need to be improved in the future.

Please celebrate safely, though.

Aaden Valdez, a star wrestler at East High School, lost his left eye and four fingers on his left hand in a horrific Fourth of July fireworks accident two years ago. Valdez has made a remarkable comeback in his wrestling career and also has become an outspoken advocate for fireworks safety. But no one should have to go through what he and his family have experienced.

It’s important to remember that it’s legal to shoot off fireworks only today, not throughout the weekend and into next week. And remember that fireworks that explode or go airborne are never legal.

The safest way to deal with fireworks is to leave them to the professionals. Attend the fireworks show at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo or some other public event rather than setting pyrotechnics off in your own yard.

Also, with so many people traveling, please exercise caution on the roads. And don’t drive while intoxicated. Local police will be ramping up their efforts to catch drunk drivers throughout the weekend.

Whether you celebrate at the lake, a ball game, a family picnic or elsewhere, use common sense.

Our Independence Day should be a joyous time, not one marred by senseless tragedies.