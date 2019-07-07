Here are some ideas

to make our city better

It seems almost impossible to find someone in the city administration who will take personal responsibility for problems or suggestions. Overcoming City Hall inertia is why we elected a mayor. A single point, one person. I remember that being a major topic of discussion in the committee to elect a mayor. This is important because as the discussion of the number of schools heats up, it’s important that the economic forecast be addressed, too. That means our leadership has to be focused on developing Pueblo.

Pueblo city has 84,331 adults, (18,796 of whom are seniors) and a general poverty rate of 5.29 percent. Trends point to an older population. Most retired seniors are living on fixed incomes and it’s a simple formula, on one side, students and infrastructure, and, on the other side, money. Huge amounts of tax money, just under $300 million, is going to be needed to maintain four schools. Not much difference with two schools. But without an influx of new people, the few who carry school debt now will carry the debt in the future.

To invigorate the economy and attract new people, these suggestions are most humbly offered: A nature center lodge and cabin complex; an East Side grocery store; a trolley on Union Avenue; a Pueblo Community College classroom on Union Avenue; and a Union Avenue mall like a permanent Chili and Frijoles Festival.

A couple of ideas for our mayor, City Council, someone, anyone, a champion?

David Mynatt, Pueblo

President Trump's critics

have a right to be heard

In response to your letters on President Donald Trump haters:

It's a matter of choice. you can choose to read certain sections of your newspaper or choose not to read certain sections. It's up to you.

When you have a president like Trump, sooner or later you have to speak out. His bad behavior and bad policies are no good for the American people. I'm going to say it again: Donald Trump is the worst president we ever had in American history. There are many facts to back that up.

You have a choice to hear and see this statement or not.

It's freedom of speech.

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo

There's nothing wrong

with being a progressive

I really don't like the labels we place on each other. I don't have a problem with being called a liberal. After all, there's nothing wrong with being generous, tolerant, broad minded and in favor of reform or progress. I'm OK with that, but I also think of myself as being conservative. For example, I am very opposed to our government borrowing billions every year from our most dangerous adversary to finance our policy of endless war. That seems insane.

I'm very concerned and outspoken on issues of social justice, and many people would label me as a socialist or even a communist. Not quite. There are aspects of socialism that are attractive, but I wouldn't call myself a socialist and absolutely not a communist.

There is one label that I gladly claim: I'm a proud progressive. To me, a progressive simply is one who seeks progress. Progress in everything — health care, infrastructure, fair taxation, education, etc. I don't understand why anyone would oppose that. Why should we be content with the status quo? Change is possible if enough of us demand it. Vote progressive.

George Stevens, Pueblo

Look at all the good

President Trump has done

The June 25 opinion page was about how bad President Donald Trump is.

The national column by Eugene Robinson says the whole crisis at the southern border is caused by Trump. The three letters to the editor said Trump has mental stability, another one said he plans extermination (abortion) and another one said Trump colluded with the Russians to win the last election.

Has anyone noticed that the president put through prison reform that was passed by Congress and helps correct extreme harsh sentences? One was Alice Johnson, who had a life sentence for a drug crime.

He has forced the return of 17 prisoners held in foreign countries. He has moved our embassy to Jerusalem, which other presidents said they were going to do but never did. His detractors were saying he is going to start a war, but there was no war.

He has made very positive trade agreements with Canada and Mexico which the Congress refuses to confirm. He has caused European countries to pay more of their share of the cost of their defense. He has reduced drug prices.

Tom Cummins, Pueblo

It's a mystery why

people voted for Trump

I am baffled by the number of people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016. I will be even more baffled and, frankly, frustrated if President Trump is re-elected in 2020. With the long laundry list of immoral acts and statements from this president along with the ongoing investigations, it's hard to see what's right with this guy.

If he is re-elected in 2020, then this will be by the Electoral College and a minority of individuals who believe he is doing a good job while disregarding his amoral mentality along with his narcissist ways and his long list of bad behavior and the division of this country.

I could go on and on why this guy belongs in a mental hospital and not the presidency. Saying all that, if he is re-elected, my faith in our country and the system will be gone and I am seriously considering not participating in any more elections of any kind. I'm 65 years old and don't need the aggravation. I'll focus on what I can do in my small world for my fellow man instead.

George Davis, Pueblo West

Democratic candidates are

no match for Trump

There is no such thing as free stuff.

The Democratic presidential candidates are racing to give everybody free stuff; that's all they have. Unless the candidates are writing personal checks, we taxpayers are their bank. The federal government doesn't have its own bank to pay for all this free stuff being promised.

Here's how it works. The candidates are giving you the opportunity to elect them so you can pay for everybody else's free stuff. It's called socialism. These lawyer-politicians sure aren't businessmen. They really don't have any affordable programs, other than buying votes.

The array of Democratic candidates running for president is very underwhelming, disturbing, pathetic and scary. They couldn't run a kid's lemonade stand. My God, they're worse and more incompetent than former President Barack Obama. Keep the businessman in the White House.

Bob Farson, Pueblo

Sangre de Cristo arts center

is a 'world-class' facility

I am Marc Jones, one of the 15 contributing artists in the LUSTER Exhibit at the Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center. I was at the opening on a recent Saturday for coffee with the curator and simply had a wonderful time.

This arts center of yours is a truly beautiful venue. The installation of this exhibit showed skill and extreme attention to detail. The staff, led by Jim Richerson, was welcoming and professional. This is a world-class arts center that all should be very proud of.

I live three hours north in Loveland and I will be back to see future exhibits.

Thank you, Pueblo, and thank you, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Marc Jones, Loveland

It would be better

for Romanoff to stay home

A reader said all kinds of good things about Andrew Romanoff, a candidate for the United States Senate. She thought he was just wonderful for education in this state.

I can't disagree. However, there isn't much call for his expertise at the federal level. So I recommend that he stay at the local level and not be elevated to the federal level, where he can reach his level of incompetence. Romanoff is a far-left progressive and we definitely don't need another one of those in the Senate to be another minion for Chuck Schumer.

Al Pearson, Pueblo