New members of Congress

have the right to speak out

The new members of Congress are pretty sure they know what they believe. The president knows what to say to make "the base" happy. We have seen all this "love it or leave it" stuff before and it is no more interesting this time around.

These women do not hate Israel or the United States. They may hate policies. That just means they have a right to express themselves. It is the duty of all of us to watch what is going on in the country and speak up when we think something is going amiss.

It is not necessary to agree with anyone/thing. We really could tone down the yelling a bit and listen. No one is always right and no one is always wrong; we all can have differing views of how to chart the future.

We were not taught that all of the founders did not have the same views on how to build this country. No one person speaks for all Americans and that is good. How boring would we be if that were to happen?

If you are unclear about things in our history, look them up and avoid following the pack of bumper-spewing demagogues with whichever positions they favor.

Nancy Lopez, Pueblo

Let Congress fix immigration?

Good luck with that

I voted for President Donald Trump and will again. He has proven to be a real leader. Just check the immigration situation. Trump has been in office for two years and he is responsible for all the problems on the border? Gov. Jared Polis stated that Trump should leave the immigration to Congress.

How is that working? United States Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected in 1981. Yes, Gov. Polis, that's 38 years in office. Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected in 1987, which means she's had 32 years in office. And all the problems are caused by President Trump, in just two years? It looks like the best thing our Senate and House accomplish is getting reelected. Maybe we need more Trumps.

Jim O'Donnell, Pueblo

It's time to close

immigrant detention camps

The Lights for Liberty vigil and rally was held July 12 in Pueblo to shine light on the deplorable conditions migrants and refugees are experiencing in government and private detention centers across America. The event was co-sponsored by two nonpartisan groups: Together Colorado Faith Leaders in Action and Pueblo Indivisible. Nearly 100 people came out to support immigrants and demand change.

Unsafe overcrowding and unsanitary conditions have been verified by court monitors, elected officials and Department of Homeland Security Inspector General (see report at: oig.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/assets/2019-07/OIG-19-51-Jul19_.pdf ).

Call United States Sen. Cory Gardner at 202-224-5941, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet at 202-224-5852 and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton at 202-225-4761. These camps must be closed. No more excuses.

The cruel and inhumane treatment of innocent children, women, men and families is indefensible.

Sol Tafoya, Pueblo, and Jeri Jensen, Pueblo West