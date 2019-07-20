Currently, if you come from America’s poorest zip codes, you've never been less likely to do better than your parents. America was once regarded as a place where people who worked hard could get ahead, but this idea is becoming less of a reality for far too many.

Over the last three decades, using inflation-adjusted income, 90 percent of Americans have seen their incomes shrink. When one factors in the living costs, health care and insurance, incomes have stagnated. Yet, for the upper 10 percent of Americans, their incomes have soared. Objective data clearly shows that the rich have prospered more than others and the uber-wealthy have prospered the most.

Millions of Americans lack access to good schools and live one accident or missed paycheck away from financial ruin. We are the richest country in the world and, by taxing a tiny percentage of America’s wealthiest, we can afford to give millions a chance at the American Dream. We must push our elected leaders to raise taxes on America’s wealthiest Americans.

With higher taxes on billionaires and corporations, we can increase the quality of education, strengthen social safety nets and provide health care. We can afford to allow workers a living wage and affordable housing. While decades too late for millions, we can start undoing years of economic stagnation for the middle and lower classes. By reforming our tax system on the most fortunate, multimillionaires and billionaires and their companies, we can help all of society.

Growing up in Louisiana, my family wasn't rich (although at 12, I was acutely aware that I wanted to be rich and more learned). My family was only one major accident from moving a social class or two lower. Despite our precarious situation, my conservative Louisiana family taught me that taxes were bad and that the government only helped welfare families.

But now that I’ve entered the wealthy class, it is acutely clear who the real welfare queens are — the richest Americans. Making money while struggling through poverty is immensely tougher than being rich. I had $250 when I graduated from Louisiana State University, before moving to Colorado 30 years ago. And I’m damn fortunate to be where I am today, to be living an American Dream that is getting harder and harder to encounter these days.

Naively, before I realized how easy it is for rich people to make money, I used to think we all had the same opportunities, but this is far from true.

It is unacceptable that my wealthy peers and I continue to get richer, while the millions who live in the world’s richest nation are unable to afford health care or earn a living wage. If all the willing were able to afford a trade school, community college or college without debilitating debt, the economy and incomes would grow, for all of us. We can afford to pay more to make sure others have opportunities. It is inevitable that billionaires and the uber-wealthy pay more — for the good of the American democracy.

I’ve celebrated tax day, knowing how lucky I am to live in America, to enjoy such freedoms, happiness and opportunities. Which is why it is devastating to see companies like Amazon, a company I own stock in, paying zero dollars in taxes.

A country’s tax code shows what that country values. As it stands, our country’s tax code values companies, Fortune 500 chief executive officers and children fortunate enough to inherit their wealth — in lieu of all American workers. If we want to be a country that lives up to our values of rewarding hard work with opportunity, we need to change our tax system. Rich or wealthy Americans shouldn't pay less of a percentage of income than their secretaries, warehouse workers and/or customer service representatives.

I believe a change in the tax code on America’s wealthiest is urgently needed. A system that rewards those at the top more than those in the middle or bottom does not reflect our American values. Prosperity for all beats prosperity for only a few.

Ron Guillot is a member of the Patriotic Millionaires, a coalition of high net worth Americans concerned about the destabilizing concentration of wealth and power in the United States. He lives in Denver.