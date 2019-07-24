'Not my type' cartoon

was way off base

It's amazing, the ignorance of your cartoonist July 21 about President Donald Trump. He obviously has not heard of the Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville's visit to America in 1831, or even read early American history.

Barbara Faber, Canon City

Don't let outsiders

oust Sen. Leroy Garcia

Rumor has it that a recall petition soon will be circulating in Pueblo County to recall our state Senate President Leroy Garcia. What could be the reason for this? Could it be he’s a good father, he’s an ex-Marine, he cares about Pueblo, he cares about the people of Pueblo or he holds the position of Senate president? It certainly can’t be any of those reasons.

But yes, perhaps it is. You see, in Colorado, any elected official can be recalled for no good reason. Most states require evidence of malfeasance, but not Colorado. Currently, outside money is coming into our state to support recall elections. So people not living in Colorado, not living in Pueblo County, are asking us to recall Garcia for no good reason.

I like Sen. Garcia. He’s a good person. He cares about us. I see him in and about Pueblo supporting people who live here. We now have full-day kindergarten for all children in our state and we have capped the price of insulin. He continues to work for all of us by improving our everyday lives.

Seventy-three percent of voters in Senate District 3 re-elected Garcia. His peers elected him Senate president. Don’t let outside money and outside interests trick you into signing a recall petition. Just tell them "no thanks."

Leroy’s our hometown senator and we like it that way.

Carole Partin, Pueblo West

President Trump should take insults

the same way he dishes them out

President Donald Trump is the last person on Earth who should be criticizing anyone for insulting and degrading language or behavior.

The truth hurts. It is no surprise to me that the former United Kingdom ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, had a low opinion of the Trump administration after 2½ years of President Trump bad mouthing and insulting our allies. No one I know would have anything nice to say about someone like this.

My question to all of you out there is this a case of someone who can dish it out to his opponents, but when the tables are turned, he is surprised and upset? President Trump didn’t have any response to these charges made by Ambassador Darroch, he simply forced him out by ordering his staff and departments not to work with him. The ambassador’s observations are refreshing, as this is what many Americans already know, but have not said it out loud. The golden rule in the Bible says :“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Jim Towns, Pueblo