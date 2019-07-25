When Nick Gradisar was campaigning to become Pueblo’s first mayor in decades, he promised a lot of things. He promised to bring greater transparency to the inner workings of city government. He promised to carefully consider residents’ ideas for how to make the city better. And he promised to be the public face of the city.

Now he’s taking a step toward meeting all three of those objectives by hosting a series of monthly town hall meetings, which he’s calling “Community Connections.” The first of these hourlong meetings is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Lucero Library, 1315 E. Seventh St.

Similar meetings will be held at the same time on the first Friday of each month in different locations throughout the city. The schedule of meeting dates and locations is available online at pueblo.us/mayor.

Gradisar said there also are plans to hold evening town hall meetings for people who are unable to attend the morning sessions.

At the meetings, Gradisar said he will update citizens about what’s going on in city government and listen to their input on various issues affecting Pueblo.

“I want to share exciting things happening in Pueblo and hear from our residents,” Gradisar told the City Council this week. “It’s going to be an open conversation with whoever shows up about what’s on their mind, what’s on our mind and making sure the community is educated about the direction the city is going and what the city is working on.”

This is a great idea. When this editorial board met with Gradisar after he’d been on the job for a few weeks, we were a bit taken aback when he made a comment about trying to stay out of the media limelight. To our way of thinking, after years of doing without a clear leader in city government, Pueblo needs someone who’s going to be highly visible both in the media and the community at large.

Gradisar seems to be moving more in that direction over the last few weeks. He’s held a couple of weekend bicycle rides, inviting constituents to accompany him and share their thoughts on city government as they pedal along the city’s network of trails. Like the town hall meetings, those types of outreach efforts certainly are welcome.

We understand there always will be parts of his job that happen behind the scenes, outside of the public’s view. But communicating with the public is no small part of a mayor’s job.

In a citizen satisfaction survey conducted last year, only 41 percent of the respondents who had an opinion on the subject were satisfied with the availability of information about city programs. That’s a dismally low number.

We encourage Pueblo residents to attend these town hall meetings when they can. Even if citizens don’t feel a need to speak out, the meetings will provide good opportunities to stay up to date on what’s happening in their city government.

Gradisar’s election represented the dawn of a new era in Pueblo city government. It’ll be a more successful era if Gradisar does a good job of involving the public in his plans.