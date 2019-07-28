Oh, Jena Griswold, we hardly knew ye. OK, Griswold hasn’t gone anywhere yet. But only a few months into her new job as Colorado’s secretary of state, she’s already looking at another career option.

Griswold recently formed an exploratory committee to consider the feasibility of challenging Republican Cory Gardner for his seat in the United States Senate. Here’s our advice: For a lot of reasons, the Democrat ought to sit this one out.

Voters just elected Griswold to a four-year term as secretary of state back in November. When they did, we’re assuming they expected Griswold would serve at least a substantial portion of that term before looking to move on to greener pastures. To be planning an exit strategy this early in her term seems like a break of faith with those who supported her in last year’s election.

This editorial board didn’t support her, by the way. We felt that she didn’t offer a compelling reason to replace her predecessor, Wayne Williams, who was doing a good job.

Griswold insisted that she wanted to take over so she could eliminate the use of “dark money” in political campaigns, help small business owners and entrepreneurs, and make Colorado elections more secure and accessible to the public. It’s fair to wonder if she thinks she’s already accomplished all of those goals — or, in the alternative, if they were really all that important to her in the first place.

It’s understandable why Democratic politicians in Colorado view Gardner as a ripe target. His support of President Donald Trump has made him vulnerable in a state that trended sharply Democratic in last year’s elections.

To that point, it seems like that so-called “blue wave” that swept across the state last year was a major factor, if not the deciding factor, in Griswold’s successful campaign, since her prior experience in government was limited.

In fact, her short tenure as secretary of state is her only experience in an elected office. She’s never served on a legislative body before, not even a city council or school board. Making the leap to the U.S. Senate seems like a daunting challenge for someone who’s relatively new to governing.

It’s not like Griswold is considering this move because the Democrats are having trouble finding someone willing to run against Gardner. Democratic challengers have been coming out of the wood works, with more possibly planning to declare before the qualifying deadline.

And it’s not like Griswold won’t have other opportunities to seek other political offices in the future. She’s young, intelligent and certainly ambitious. With eight — or even four — productive years as secretary of state, she could emerge as a strong candidate to replace Jared Polis as governor.

The worst part of a Griswold campaign for Senate would be the blatant conflict of interests it would present. As secretary of state, she’s responsible for overseeing the conduct of elections in our state. So if she ran for Senate while serving in that capacity, she essentially would be both a competitor and a referee in the same contest.

It seems pretty simple to us: If Griswold has her heart set on running for Senate, she should resign her job as secretary of state. However, from her perspective, a better play would be to do an excellent job as secretary of state for a few years, then see what other opportunities await her.