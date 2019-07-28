People crying 'racism'

are missing big picture

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, the progressives/liberals/deceitocrats would be well served to look in the mirror before they blithely wield their self-ordained status as the ultimate arbiters of who is or isn’t racist.

It wasn’t until I came to Pueblo that I experienced firsthand their blatant, hypocritical and grossly misinformed racism. To this day, I’m sure the individuals perceive themselves as completely justified in their racist pronouncement: “Gordon, you don’t understand, you’re a white male.”

The only thing being a “white male” ever got me was passed over for a promotion. California was more subtle and state sanctioned, but vengeance and retribution still are the same — they just look different. After well over 100 fruitless interviews, I received multiple phone calls, on condition of confidentiality, that I was their first choice, but they were forced to make an “affirmative action” hire.

And sure enough, they’ve got politically correct and media-approved euphemisms and labels, like the ever popular “white privilege,” to rationalize, condone, excuse, encourage and showcase their “character” and “values” under the guise of furthering an allegedly altruistic goal.

My mother told me that two wrongs do not make a right.

News flash: The saw cuts both ways folks and I grew up poor, too. We ate welfare spam and ketchup spaghetti, too, and worked in the tomato fields, just like everybody else. Make no mistake: This is what the fairness and equality the left eagerly espouses really looks like.

The mirror awaits you.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Moral ambiguity of Trump

and allies can be disruptive

I gotta say, I'm really digging this new sense of moral ambiguity as practiced by President Donald Trump and his allies. You can now say any xenophobic, racist, sexist comment that pops into your head. If someone calls you on it, you not only vehemently deny it, (and this part is very important) you accuse your accuser of the same behavior.

When you consistently deny reality like this, a substantial number of people, who may or may not agree with you, still for some reason will believe you. This can be especially helpful if you are prone to engage in dogmatic, dog-whistle discourse. Count me in on this reconstruction of reality. It has great disruptive potential for all of us.

Ken Peterson, Pueblo

'Fake news' is anything

Trump finds disagreeable

The expression “fake news” came into prominence during President Donald Trump's campaign. It's been used almost as many times as Trump's verified (Washington Post and New York Times) number of lies since he took office. A staggering 10,000 and counting. Lies for any occasion. Lies about any person or situation. Why are Americans willing to give Trump a pass, rather than holding him accountable for the truth? It's a sorry state of affairs for our country.

Fake news is any news contrary to Trump's version of the truth. His “base” seems to fall at his knees, unbothered by his ability to lead them by the nose. He riles them up with hate speech and lies to serve the purpose of the moment. He puts others down in an attempt to make himself look important and inflate his teeny, tiny ego.

Trump's world is not a democracy. It's a place of total control. As of June 25, there were 15 Cabinet and high level positions with “acting” directors. Trump hasn't filled them because he likes “more flexibility” (control) and the fact he doesn't have to get the approval of Congress. He's refusing to allow individuals who have received subpoenas to testify before Congress. He still faces 14 lawsuits and continues to ignore Congress' request for his tax returns. More than 20 women have accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. And he “lost $1 billion.”

I'm not one bit proud to say this man is president of the United States of America.

Merilee Thompson, Pueblo

The rich become rich

through intelligence and hard work

I am 92 years old and as far back as I clan remember, politicians at every election for the last 80 years have been demeaning the rich. They say it is not fair that some are so rich. The rich should be forced to give some back to us. It seems that they think there is something evil to be rich.

Warren Buffet at a young age had a keen business ability. At six years old, he bought Coca-Cola packs and sold each bottle for a profit. At 11 years old, he bought three shares of Cities Service. Later, he had jobs in investment companies. He has made lots of money, some by luck and some by being smart.

David Packer and Bill Hewlett founded their company in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, Calif. Packard was born in Pueblo and attended Centennial High School.

The items they made were much in demand so they supplied a need and got rich.

The Wright Brothers made airplanes and began selling them without any government help, although I think the government was a good customer.

Henry Ford built a company and borrowed some money and got rich without any help from the government.

The list could go on — cellphones, home computers, etc. Do you think it is fair as we hear current politicians saying that we should take away their money and give it to us?

Tom Cummins, Pueblo