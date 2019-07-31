With all of the bad stuff happening in our world today, it can be tempting to lose a little bit of faith in humanity. Then along comes a story like the one involving Andrea Quintana.

A few days ago, the 62-year-old woman’s $2,000 electric wheelchair was stolen from a shed in broad daylight. Quintana has been dealing with a variety of health issues, including degenerative joint disease, three ruptured discs in her back, knee replacements, shoulder surgery, diabetes and kidney failure.

She had been relying on that wheelchair for more than a year to get her wherever she needed to go. The dirtbag who took the wheelchair not only stole her property, but also some of her independence.

Thankfully, that’s not how Quintana’s story ended. After seeing a report about her plight in The Pueblo Chieftain, a number of people contacted the newspaper to ask how they could help.

And one of them gifted her with a replacement electric wheelchair.

The donor, who asked to remain anonymous, said the wheelchair used to belong to her deceased mother. Quintana’s benefactor was thinking of giving the wheelchair to another relative who was battling health problems, but then circumstances changed.

“I had been waiting,” the donor said. “I thought maybe my sister-in-law, who was real sick, I thought maybe she could use it, then she recovered so quickly that she didn’t get a chance (to use it). And it’s just sitting there getting dusty and I thought somebody would show up in my life that needs it and when I read the article, it was like, ‘oh, there she is.’”

The gift overjoyed Quintana, who wasted no time putting the wheelchair, nicknamed “Sassy,” to use.

If you’re a tad cynical, you could say the donor wasn’t making much of a sacrifice because neither she nor anyone she knew still needed the wheelchair. But she could have sold it, probably for a decent amount of money, rather than simply giving it to someone in need.

In addition to getting her mobility back, Quintana made a new friend in the process.

“God sent her to me,” Quintana said of the donor. “This one restored faith in people again. Yep, a complete stranger.”

There still are ways would-be good Samaritans can help Quintana. She could use a wheelchair ramp outside her home so she doesn’t have to struggle to get down her front porch steps. (That also would allow her to ride the wheelchair inside her home, where hopefully it would be safer from thieves.)

With the example the wheelchair donor set, it’s possible that some individual or group of people will come forward to purchase and/or build a ramp. Acts of kindness can be like that. Sometimes one good deed will lead to others.

While we’re waiting to hear some good news about that, we’ll wish Ms. Quintana lots of happy motoring.